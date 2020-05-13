News   Defense News

Army Anti-Terrorism Technology Helps Pinpoint COVID-19 Cases

May 13, 2020 | BY Thomas Brading , Army News Service

The Army technology that's used to root out terrorism threats is now being deployed to help monitor the spread of COVID-19, and in the process, it's giving Army leaders an advantage in making real-time, force-protection decisions, the Army’s top criminal investigator said.

People work at computers in a large room.
People work at computers in a large room.
Operations Center
Members of the Emergency Operations Center track COVID-19 with the Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System — or JARVISS — an Army software program designed to target criminal activity and provide natural disaster information in and around Army installations and stand-alone facilities.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army photo
VIRIN: 200513-A-ZZ999-5132

The Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System, or JARVISS, is Army software that's designed to target criminal activity and provide natural disaster information in and around Army installations and stand-alone facilities, said Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, provost marshal general. 

As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged earlier this year, JARVISS shifted its mission to also help leaders track the virus and its impact on installation readiness, training and recruiting. 

The shifted focus toward biological threats wasn't much of an adjustment in how we operate, said James Allen, the JARVISS program manager.

JARVISS was originally developed in 2018 after the Fort Hood, Texas, shootings. It was designed to compile information on any threat against the Army, Allen explained. sing data synthesis, the objective was to add another information layer that tracks COVID-centric data.

In the past, installation-specific profiles were developed around the types of threats specific to them. The idea of a worldwide biological threat wasn't necessarily on every commander's radar until a few months ago, Allen said. 

The desktop and mobile app can store unclassified Army data and open-source threat information from more than 80,000 sources, including social media, news media, blogs and government agencies, Vereen explained. It then translates the holistic information into actionable data to help commanders make real-time decisions.   

A world map on a computer monitor with a data column to its left and another across the bottom.
A world map on a computer monitor with a data column to its left and another across the bottom.
JARVISS Software
The Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System — or JARVISS — is Army software designed to target criminal activity and provide natural disaster information in and around Army installations and stand-alone facilities. Now, it’s being used to identify COVID-19 threats.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200513-A-ZZ999-5131

When a crisis hits, timing is everything. This is why accurate information is critical to a commander's situational awareness — especially when making decisions that affect not only the continuity of military operations, but also soldiers and their families, he said.  

Allen compared JARVISS to GPS navigation apps, noting that those apps help users navigate highways and roadways in real time based on community-driven data. "That is exactly what JARVISS does," he said. "It gives you information to make decisions in real time."

For example, he said, if someone uses a GPS navigation app and there's traffic or a road closure ahead, the app says, "Hey, there's a delay ahead, but here's a different route to get you home." It knows this based on multiple information sources submitted by users within the area.

The GPS app then takes the information and translates it into actionable information to help the user make decisions. In essence, that's how JARVISS works. Except, instead of navigating the road ahead, it navigates possible threats against the Army.

Earlier this year, one of those threats emerged. JARVISS developers flagged COVID-19 after its initial human-to-human contact, Allen said. Shortly afterward, the virus started popping up around the country, and by March, it became a full-on pandemic. That's when commanders needed the additional data information layer.  

"If [commanders] needed to bring their soldiers in from off-post locations or, in some cases, keep soldiers on a military installation because the outbreak is just too high,JARVISS helped make those decisions," he said.

The demand for the software is on a case-by-case basis, Vereen explained. For example, in early hotspots such as Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, commanders responded sooner because of the high rate of infections there versus other parts of the country.

It's also used in hardest hit COVID-19 locations. The National Guard has thousands of troops across the country and other state and federal agencies. They are using JARVISS to track the spread of the virus, Allen said. 

"I think it is critical at the onset that we can provide this capability for leaders so they can do their assessment and be able to understand the data," Vereen said, and with that data be able to "make decisions they need to affect their formations and the folks that are in their formation."

At the same time, he said, today's generation of soldiers also has information at their fingertips. Through JARVISS, however, command-level decisions can be made from compiled data to protect families.

"As the Army phases into a steady state of operations, JARVISS has the capability of assessing the COVID-19 threat," Vereen said. "It's providing commanders with the tools needed to make appropriate decisions, and balancing readiness with the health and safety of the force is critical to our success."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Army technology

Explore

Thirteen Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola sailors returned to Florida after supporting COVID-19 relief efforts aboard the USNS Comfort in New York.
With kits for in-house testing, 96th Medical Group lab technicians at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., can cut the two-day processing time in half.
Officials at Fort Riley, Kansas are working with the USO and the surrounding community to ease the hardships of incoming soldiers as they deal with the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
When actor and comedian Craig Robinson joined service members in a virtual chat recently, the laughs that came with it were much appreciated.
The Florida Army National Guard's 256th Medical Company Area Support has played an intricate and evolving role in the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.
An Army infectious diseases physician from Brooke Army Medical Center, Texas, played a key role in supporting the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt's response to COVID-19 in Guam.
Airmen operating out of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's Air Mobility Command passenger terminal have implemented procedures to ensure the safety of workers and travelers during the pandemic.
Service members are getting creative to stay fit during the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nurse and Army spouse Jessica Henninger is in the midst of an eight-week stint caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York City.

I want to find...