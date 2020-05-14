News   Defense News

Top Enlisted Leaders Answer Questions on Stop-Move Process

May 14, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López and U.S. Transportation Command's senior enlisted leader, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason France, shed some light on moving in the time of COVID-19 during a virtual town hall meeting.

The SEAC hosted the meeting with France today, as the two enlisted leaders answered service members' questions. 

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López sits on a stage.
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López sits on a stage.
Town Hall
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López provides an update on permanent change of station, or PCS, and safety measures being taken to protect service members and families in response to COVID-19 during a town hall at the Pentagon, May 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 200514-D-XI929-1005C

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper froze movements soon after the pandemic hit U.S. shores. This stopped most military and civilian moves. Those deemed crucial required an exception to policy.

Each year, the Defense Department relocates more than 400,000 service members, DOD civilians and their families. Traditionally, this would be the beginning of the prime move season. COVID-19 has changed that, and it will change again once the restrictions are lifted.

Service members asked when the order will lift. The current stop-movement order runs through June 30.

"Every 15 days, we're conducting a review to make sure that the implementation of practices makes sense," Colón-López said. "And we're taking a common-sense approach to everything that we're doing with regards to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. Whether it's going to be extended or stopped, it is yet to be determined."

Technician manages video board.
Technician manages video board.
Behind the Scenes
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason L. France, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Transportation Command, provide an update on permanent-change-of-station moves and safety measures being taken to protect service members and families in light of COVID-19 during a virtual town hall meeting for service members and their families, May 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 200514-D-XI929-1006

Transcom has the responsibility for the moves, and France detailed some of the actions going on in anticipation of the go-ahead.

He said Transcom officials are meeting with the services, the Joint Staff and industry groups to ensure proper communications. The command has also set parameters for moving in a COVID-19 environment. 

Essentially, Transcom mandates that the moving industry must adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols regarding health protection while working in service members' homes. "Those measures include face coverings, minimizing crew size to enable social distancing, the fact that crews must practice good hygiene, and they also must routinely clean frequently touched surfaces in our service members' homes," France said. 

This applies whether the move is from an on-base or off-base home, he said. The moving companies are also required to provide illness screening verification to service members.

A man carries a large box onto a moving truck.
A man carries a large box onto a moving truck.
Household Inspector
Household goods inspector Faata Leafa inspects a household goods pack-out in Honolulu, May 5, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Daniel Mayberry, Navy
VIRIN: 200505-N-TA290-1005

The priority list for those moving was also a question to the SEAC and France, as each service grants exceptions to policy a bit differently. Involvement of the chain of command is crucial to the process, and France and Colón-López urged those affected to work through their leaders on the process.

Moving pets was another concern for service members. France said there were no real changes with the policy. But space for pets is at a premium, he said, and he recommended getting a reservation early in the process.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus seac Military Families Transportation Command

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
NATO was created to deal with crises, and the alliance continues as the world faces the coronavirus pandemic, said the chairman of the NATO Military Committee in Brussels.
Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, are learning a variety of prevention techniques to trace and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
First responders were honored during a 'Heroes Through Housing' event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, aimed at boosting morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost 47,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen have been activated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the Guard's largest domestic response since Hurricane Katrina.
Partnership is the lifeblood of special operations forces, King Abdullah II of Jordan told the attendees of the National Defense Industrial Association's virtual conference.
The Army technology that's used to root out terrorism threats is now being deployed to help monitor the spread of COVID-19.
Thirteen Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola sailors returned to Florida after supporting COVID-19 relief efforts aboard the USNS Comfort in New York.
Officials at Fort Riley, Kansas are working with the USO and the surrounding community to ease the hardships of incoming soldiers dealing with restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
With kits for in-house testing, 96th Medical Group lab technicians at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., can cut the two-day processing time in half.

I want to find...