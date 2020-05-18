News   Defense News

Oldest Army Medical Unit Adopts State-of-the-Art Assets to Combat COVID-19

May 18, 2020 | BY ARMY SPC. SAMANTHA HALL

''We train for war,'' said Army Col. Robert F. Howe II, the commander of the Army's 1st Medical Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas. ''But getting to support citizens in our homeland is special. Helping fellow citizens is what we're here for.''

The Silver Knights are no strangers to conflict. The brigade is the Army's oldest color-bearing medical unit, forged on the battlefields of World War I as they supported the first American units committed to that conflict more than 100 years ago.

Today, new enemies have brought new demands upon the storied unit, and they are once again on the cutting edge of response in the face of COVID-19.

A medical professional wearing protective gear leans over to speak to a patient laying in a bed.
A medical professional wearing protective gear leans over to speak to a patient laying in a bed.
COVID Conversation
Army Sgt. Marlenny Medina, assigned to the 1st Medical Brigade, which deployed from Fort Hood, Texas, in support of the Defense Department’s response to COVID-19, asks a COVID-19 patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station’s patient receiving dock, April 9, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Nathan Hammack
VIRIN: 200409-A-RF914-1073

The mission of the Silver Knights is to provide command and control, administrative assistance, and technical supervision of medical units used in support of operations around the world. The brigade also provides combat health support to forces, all while retaining the ability to deploy medical support packages on short notice.

In the past, these capabilities were used almost exclusively outside the United States; however, their assets have proven instrumental in the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within 24 hours of notification, the Silver Knights sent medical personnel from the 9th Hospital Center and the 627th Hospital Center to New York City and Seattle, respectively.

''To be expeditionary in our own country is awesome and inspiring,'' Howe said. ''There's something special and tangible in seeing the benefits of what you’re doing in your own backyard.''

Soldiers in uniform and face masks carry duffle bags off a bus.
Soldiers in uniform and face masks carry duffle bags off a bus.
Soldier Arrival
Buses carrying soldiers from the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 801-2 arrive at the Marriott Hotel Renaissance Center in Detroit, April 10, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Brian Pearson
VIRIN: 200410-A-DI969-595C

In addition to other regions of the country, the 1st Medical Brigade is assigned to support the efforts of Task Force Center, the command and control element coordinating defense support of civil authorities in 15 states in the central U.S. 

''I cannot say enough about the partnership that was developed between Colonel Howe and his organization and Task Force Center,'' said Army Maj. Gen. Michael A. Stone, the commander of Task Force Center. ''Their expertise, professionalism and tireless work ensured that we were never late to need and that the appropriate medical capabilities were delivered when needed, where needed. They really are a top-notch unit with excellent leadership.''

While flattered by the high praise heaped upon his unit, Howe is quick to point out that it was a team-effort, involving a whole-of-government approach.

There's something special and tangible in seeing the benefits of what you’re doing in your own backyard.''
Army Col. Robert F. Howe II, commander, 1st Medical Brigade

''We've had amazing opportunities to coordinate and work closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Public Health Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all sorts of other partners at various levels,'' he said. ''Everyone gets a voice, and everyone is very focused on defeating COVID.''

In addition to deploying traditional military assets like the 9th and 627th Hospital Centers, the Silver Knights had the opportunity to implement a military asset that didn't exist before the global pandemic. The Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, or UAMTF, is a new concept in rapid-deploying medical assets provided by the Army Reserve.

The medical expertise that UAMFT units offer is in direct contrast to a combat support hospital, where a large component of the unit is support personnel. The UAMTF concept allows the Army to rapidly deploy a unit that is tailor fitted to meet the specific requirements of the mission.

A soldier operates a vehicle as it moves a large container.
A soldier operates a vehicle as it moves a large container.
Container Move
Soldiers from the 62nd Medical Brigade, along with soldiers from the 47th Combat Support Hospital from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., the 627th Hospital Center and the 10th Field Hospital from Fort Carson, Colo., are preparing to relocate to better assist communities requiring medical support in Seattle, April 10, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Pfc. Genesis Miranda
VIRIN: 200410-A-LA480-1140

Army Lt. Col. Rob Wyatt, the commander of the 801-2 UAMTF, explained that a UAMTF is better prepared for a situation where self-sufficient medical personnel are needed.

''The unit came together, its people transitioned from civilians to active-duty soldiers in a matter of days,'' Wyatt said. ''We have shown that when we're needed, we can be there quickly and ready to provide our capabilities to the fight.''

The success of not only the UAMTF, but also of the military's support of civil authorities in response to COVID-19, has not gone unnoticed, at least in the mind of Howe.

''I couldn’t be prouder to serve alongside these professional soldiers from all walks of life, yet united for one purpose: to defeat COVID-19,'' Howe said. ''This is a defining moment in our history, and one of the most significant things I have supported in my 30 year Army career. Our soldiers are completely focused on saving lives. There is nothing more noble than that.''

(Army Spc. Samantha Hall is assigned to the Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19.)

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Army

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
An Army garrison in Belgium turned an unused church into a medical waystation for service members suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19.
Marine Corps 2nd Lt. John Bobo sacrificed his life to save members of his platoon from an enemy attack during the Vietnam War — earning him the Medal of Honor.
President Donald J. Trump announced Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna will co-lead an effort, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, to find a vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.
Defense leaders presented the Space Force flag to President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office. The flag of the newly created armed service will hang alongside those of the other military services at the White House.
While these are challenging times, NATO nations do not face these problems alone, the chairman of NATO's Military Committee said at a virtual briefing.
The Defense Department has honored health care workers and others who are risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with military flyovers across the U.S.
Fort Polk-based Army medics deployed overseas to help soldiers and civilians as they endeavor to provide peace and security, and to do battle with a new enemy: COVID-19.
Soldiers and other volunteers expect to create more than 13,500 face shields for hospitals and health care workers combating COVID-19 across the country through the use of 3D printing.
When members of the 555th Fighter Squadron landed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, they became the first unit in the DOD allowed to return home since the COVID-19 situation began.

I want to find...