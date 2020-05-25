This Memorial Day weekend, although the cemeteries may remain silent, the ultimate sacrifice that was paid by the men and women buried in the nation's cemeteries around the world will not be forgotten.
American Forces Network Europe remembers those who gave all defending the cause of freedom, many of whom are buried on foreign soil, having left home in service of their country, never to return.
{{ slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}}
{{slideTitle}}
-
{{slideCaption}}
{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}}
{{slideInfo.slideTitle}}
-
{{slideInfo.slideCaption}}
Video by Army Cpl. Kevin Payne Regional Media Center Europe & AFN Europe