USS Kidd Transitions to Next Phase of COVID-19 Response

May 27, 2020

The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transitioned into the next phase of the Navy's aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship with the May 18 transfer of nearly 90 health sailors to relieve the caretaker crew that has been on the ship since its April 28 arrival in San Diego.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Marisol Swenney, left, and Navy Chief Petty Officer Roland Reyes, both assigned to the future USS Daniel Inouye, review a muster sheet during a crew swap as part of the next phase of recovery for the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd, May 18, 2020. The Navy re-tested the crew for COVID-19 and transferred nearly 90 confirmed healthy sailors from quarantine to the ship to replace the caretaker crew that has been aboard since the ship arrived in San Diego on April 28 The new caretaker crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen and provide essential services for the ship.
Prior to the transfer, the Navy re-tested the whole crew to determine which sailors would transfer back to the ship and which ones would remain in quarantine or isolation. Military health professionals will continue to monitor all crew members for symptoms.

"Our No. 1 priority is to protect the health of our force and our families," said Navy Vice Adm. Richard Brown, the commander of Naval Surface Forces. "By doing that, we also help to protect the health of our communities where we serve. Before we clear any sailor to return to the ship, they must receive two separate negative test results. We're focused on the health and safety of our sailors, and ensuring the full recovery of Kidd's crew."

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Nirissa Holder, a hospital corpsman assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 9, fills prescriptions for sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd, May 11, 2020. The Kidd arrived in San Diego on April 28 as part of the Navy’s aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship at sea. While in San Diego, the Navy will provide medical care for the Kidd’s sailors and will clean and disinfect the ship.
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Young, a gas turbine systems technician assigned to the future USS Daniel Inouye, left, and Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daryl Bragg, a career counselor assigned to the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., deliver food and drinks to sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd, May 11, 2020. The Kidd arrived in San Diego on April 28 as part of the Navy’s aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship at sea. While in San Diego, the Navy will provide medical care for the Kidd’s sailors and will clean and disinfect the ship.
Following a COVID-19 outbreak while underway, the Kidd arrived at Naval Base San Diego to receive medical care and clean and disinfect the ship. A number of sailors remained onboard to operate essential services, while other crew members and anyone who tested positive were removed from the ship to isolation or quarantine. The next phase of the recovery is another step toward ensuring the ship is safe to get underway to continue its mission.

"I want to thank the amazing team that has supported us — from Vice Admiral Brown to our most junior crew member," said Navy Cmdr. Nathan S. Wemett, the commanding officer of USS Kidd. "Everyone's resiliency and hard work is paying off, but the recovery process is not over. We must remain focused and vigilant throughout the entire process to maintain our health and readiness in order to get back to sea."

Sailors from the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd load luggage onto a truck during a crew swap as part of the next phase of recovery for the ship, May 18, 2020. The Navy re-tested the crew for COVID-19 and transferred nearly 90 confirmed healthy sailors from quarantine to the ship to replace the caretaker crew that has been aboard since the ship arrived in San Diego on April 28. The new caretaker crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen and provide essential services for the ship.
The cleaning of the ship and care for the crew is expected to continue for about two more weeks. The Navy will test all Kidd crew members again before the ship resumes its deployment, officials said.

(Courtesy of Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.)

