USS Kidd Transitions to Next Phase of COVID-19 Response

The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transitioned into the next phase of the Navy's aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship with the May 18 transfer of nearly 90 health sailors to relieve the caretaker crew that has been on the ship since its April 28 arrival in San Diego.
Prior to the transfer, the Navy re-tested the whole crew to determine which sailors would transfer back to the ship and which ones would remain in quarantine or isolation. Military health professionals will continue to monitor all crew members for symptoms.
"Our No. 1 priority is to protect the health of our force and our families," said Navy Vice Adm. Richard Brown, the commander of Naval Surface Forces. "By doing that, we also help to protect the health of our communities where we serve. Before we clear any sailor to return to the ship, they must receive two separate negative test results. We're focused on the health and safety of our sailors, and ensuring the full recovery of Kidd's crew."
Following a COVID-19 outbreak while underway, the Kidd arrived at Naval Base San Diego to receive medical care and clean and disinfect the ship. A number of sailors remained onboard to operate essential services, while other crew members and anyone who tested positive were removed from the ship to isolation or quarantine. The next phase of the recovery is another step toward ensuring the ship is safe to get underway to continue its mission.
"I want to thank the amazing team that has supported us — from Vice Admiral Brown to our most junior crew member," said Navy Cmdr. Nathan S. Wemett, the commanding officer of USS Kidd. "Everyone's resiliency and hard work is paying off, but the recovery process is not over. We must remain focused and vigilant throughout the entire process to maintain our health and readiness in order to get back to sea."
The cleaning of the ship and care for the crew is expected to continue for about two more weeks. The Navy will test all Kidd crew members again before the ship resumes its deployment, officials said.
