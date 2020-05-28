News   Defense News

Leaders Describe Lessons Learned From COVID-19 Risk Mitigation

May 28, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Some practices adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic have benefitted the troops and may be continued after the pandemic abates, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.

During a visit yesterday to Marine Corp Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Esper said at a virtual Pentagon town hall meeting today, he learned that measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing had prevented COVID-19 cases and other respiratory tract illnesses, as well — leading to a decrease in sick call numbers overall. 

Three defense leaders sit behind a long table at a briefing.
Three defense leaders sit behind a long table at a briefing.
Town Hall
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, center, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, left, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López answer questions regarding DOD policy on COVID-19 during a virtual global town hall at the Pentagon, May 28, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marv Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200528-D-FW736-1014

That resulted in a higher number of recruits being available for training, so many of these measures will likely continue even after the COVID-19 crisis has passed. ''Some good will come of this,'' he said.

Esper was joined by Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón ''CZ'' Colón-López at the town hall meeting. They answered questions about COVID-19 from service members, Defense Department civilians and family members around the globe.

46:42

''We're not going to get back to a normal the way it was,'' the secretary said. ''It will be a new normal. Lessons learned that we adopt from this will be a new normal in many ways. But we will get there. We've made a lot of great progress in the last four or five months.''

Milley said many valuable lessons are being learned. For example, virtual and simulation training is being made more available, and the training has been demonstrated to be as effective in many cases as live training.

We will get through this and we will get through this stronger than ever before.''
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper

Another lesson learned, he said, is how to overcome challenges working in close quarters, such as in tanks, submarines or aircraft. To meet the challenge, the services have quarantined personnel before they are put together in close quarters; once together, they take additional precautionary measures.

Colón-López said many of the lessons learned come from feedback on things that are working and things that aren't. He encouraged everyone to keep feedback and comments coming through the chain of command.

The SEAC also noted that an important lesson learned is that anyone experiencing depression or other mental health issues should seek help. The military, he said, has a legion of chaplains and mental health providers who are ready to assist.

A man in uniform speaks into a microphone.
A man in uniform speaks into a microphone.
SEAC Speaks
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López participates in a virtual town hall meeting at the Pentagon, May 28, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200528-D-FW736-002

''Seek help. Do not just stay silent out of pride just because you're too strong. These are hard times. Not just for the Department of Defense but for the nation,'' Colón-López said.

Esper said it's especially important to reach out to friends, particularly those in tough situations. He added that those in the chain of command should be looking out for their people, and he said he's confident that's being done. ''This is a time to double-down and re-energize your social networks,'' he said.

''We all want to get back to normal,'' he continued. ''We all face these unique situations, and we're all anxious to get on with things as best we can, as well, but it's all about protecting the force, our people.''

Esper noted that the department is transitioning to a conditions-based, phased approach to personnel, movement and travel. Guidance that was published this week will lessen the burden on DOD personnel and their families while ensuring continued operations in a safe manner, he said.

A military officer speaks at a briefing.
A military officer speaks at a briefing.
Chairman Remarks
Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, answers questions from service members, DOD civilians and family members regarding the department’s policies on COVID-19 during a virtual global town hall at the Pentagon, May 28, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200528-D-FW736-1013

The department is providing commanders with additional guidance as they look to change health condition levels at installations, he said. ''These measures will allow commanders to make risk-based decisions as they begin to return to normal operations in-line with local missions, [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance, and in consultation with their medical leadership. We are not going to open up the Pentagon or other installations unless we are confident that it is safe place to work. That is our commitment to the force. We will get through this and we will get through this stronger than ever before.'' 

Milley offered a final piece of advice: ''Keep your eye on the mission, continue to take care of yourselves. Continue to take care of your families.''

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Esper Milley Colon-Lopez Defense Secretary chairman

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Naval Medical Center San Diego held a staff appreciation luncheon to honor their contributions to patient care and emphasize the importance of giving back to the employees on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Florida National Guard is providing support at the Miami Beach and Hard Rock Stadium testing sites to help state and local partners conduct antibody testing for first responders.
The community at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, gave their high school seniors a graduation they wouldn't forget despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
Veterans are special, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Michigan wants to ensure that no veterans living in Michigan veterans homes fall victim to the coronavirus.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transitioned into the next phase of the Navy's aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship with the May 18 transfer of nearly 90 health sailors to relieve the caretaker crew that has been on the ship since its April 28 arrival in San Diego.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory is collaborating with the 84th Civil Support Team to deploy the team's mobile laboratory to support increased COVID-19 testing capacity.
Defense Department officials outlined a conditions-based approach to relaxing the stop-movement order that has been in effect since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While sporting events are mostly on hold, here is a look at a few sports legends who also served in the military.
Two military brothers will battle it out in the NBC series "The Titan Games," which features people from across America competing in endurance-based challenges.

I want to find...