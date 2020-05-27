News   Defense News

Top DOD Officials to Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting

May 27, 2020

Join Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López for a virtual global town hall meeting Thursday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. when they will answer questions from service members, DOD civilians and family members about #COVID19.

Post your questions on the Department of Defense Facebook or Twitter. Please state your name and duty location for a chance to have your questions answered live.

(Note: Please view the town hall meeting on a non-VPN connected device to reduce bandwidth issues for viewers tuning-in).

