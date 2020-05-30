News   Defense News

Air Force Officer, Retired Marine Head for International Space Station

May 30, 2020

NASA and SpaceX launched NASA astronauts Air Force Col. Robert L. Behnken and retired Marine Corps Col. Douglas G. Hurley into space at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as part of NASA's Demo-2 mission.

A rocket lifts off as a column of flames and smoke billow from beneath.
Rocket Launch
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket and lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as part of NASA’s Demo-2 mission, May 30, 2020. NASA astronauts Air Force Col. Robert L. Behnken and retired Marine Corps Col. Douglas G. Hurley were aboard the craft.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: NASA screenshot
VIRIN: 200530-O-ZZ999-002M


The two lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at 3:22 p.m. today aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which sat atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It was the first time the Falcon 9 carried humans into orbit. During the mission, the spacecraft reached speeds as high as 17,000 mph.

Once in orbit, the crew conducted tests to ensure the spacecraft was performing the way it should. It will take about 19 hours for the craft to meet up with the International Space Station.

After docking with the space station, Behnken and Hurley will perform tests aboard the Crew Dragon and the space station as part of its Expedition 63 crew.

Flames come from the bottom of a rocket, high in the sky. Beneath, text indicates the rocket is traveling at 2,883 kilometers per hour, and that the craft is at 29.8 kilometers in the air.
Flaming Rocket
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket and rises into the atmosphere as part of NASA’s Demo-2 mission, May 30, 2020. NASA astronauts Air Force Col. Robert L. Behnken and retired Marine Corps Col. Douglas G. Hurley were aboard the craft.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: NASA screenshot
VIRIN: 200530-O-ZZ999-003

The launch marks the first time a private company has launched a crew into orbit. The Crew Dragon is a commercially-produced spacecraft; this mission will help NASA certify the craft for further missions to the space station.

Before his service with NASA, Behnken served as a flight test engineer with the Air Force. Hurley served as a fighter pilot and test pilot in the Marine Corps.

