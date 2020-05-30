Air Force Officer, Retired Marine Head for International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX launched NASA astronauts Air Force Col. Robert L. Behnken and retired Marine Corps Col. Douglas G. Hurley into space at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as part of NASA's Demo-2 mission.
The two lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at 3:22 p.m. today aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which sat atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It was the first time the Falcon 9 carried humans into orbit. During the mission, the spacecraft reached speeds as high as 17,000 mph.
Once in orbit, the crew conducted tests to ensure the spacecraft was performing the way it should. It will take about 19 hours for the craft to meet up with the International Space Station.
After docking with the space station, Behnken and Hurley will perform tests aboard the Crew Dragon and the space station as part of its Expedition 63 crew.
The launch marks the first time a private company has launched a crew into orbit. The Crew Dragon is a commercially-produced spacecraft; this mission will help NASA certify the craft for further missions to the space station.
Before his service with NASA, Behnken served as a flight test engineer with the Air Force. Hurley served as a fighter pilot and test pilot in the Marine Corps.