News   Defense News

DOD Announces New Locations for Additional 5G Testing, Experimentation

June 3, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The Defense Department already is heavily involved in investigating how 5G technology will best serve the warfighter. Experimentation is ongoing at five installations across the United States, with seven more to come, as part of the department's second tranche of test beds for 5G communications capability, DOD's technical director for 5G said.

A man stands behind a lectern.
A man stands behind a lectern.
Dr. Joseph Evans
Dr. Joseph Evans, technical director for 5G with the Defense Department's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, briefs the media to announce the seven military installations that have been selected to host 5G communications technology testing and experimentation via a telephone conference at the Pentagon, June 3, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 200603-D-XI929-2005

"DOD recognizes that industry is driving 5G technology with massive investments in the many hundreds of billions of dollars," Joseph Evans said during a news conference today at the Pentagon. "Because of that, DOD is working closely with industry partners to leverage those investments for military applications. In the coming weeks, the department will issue requests for proposals from industry from those industry partners to prototype and experiment at these Tranche II bases."

Evans said he expects that by the end of fall, those new test beds will have stood up and that industry partners will be working at those sites.

17:44

The seven new locations where DOD will begin testing and evaluating 5G technology include:

  • Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, to evaluate shipwide and pier connectivity; 
  • Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to evaluate enhancement of aircraft mission readiness;
  • Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to evaluate augmented reality support of maintenance and training;
  • The National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and Fort Hood, Texas, to look at wireless connectivity for forward operating bases and tactical operations centers; 
  • Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, to evaluate wireless connectivity for forward operating bases and tactical operations centers;
  • Joint Base San Antonio and multiple remote locations to evaluate DOD's 5G core security experimentation network; and
  • Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to evaluate bidirectional spectrum sharing, both in DOD and the commercial sector.

"5G technology is vital to maintaining America's military and economic advantages. 5G will be the advent of ubiquitous connectivity, that is the conductivity of everything and everyone, everywhere, through wireless communications," Evans said. "It is a transformational technology. With this latest tranche of bases and experiments, DOD is ensuring that our military can make use of 5G capabilities based on the innovations from U.S. industries."

A crane, similar to a large robotic arm, moves toward a cargo container that is on a ship.
A crane, similar to a large robotic arm, moves toward a cargo container that is on a ship.
Naval Crane
The Office of Naval Research tests the Large Vessel Interface Lift-on/Lift-off crane at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., April 14, 2010. Naval Station Norfolk is one of the latest locations where the Defense Department will evaluate 5G technology to enhance warfighter capability.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: U.S. Navy photo
VIRIN: 100414-N-ZZ999-001Y

Already, the department is conducting similar evaluations at five other locations, including Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, where evaluations are underway for using 5G technology to enhance the warehousing of vehicles such as the Humvee. 

At Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and its associated Yakima Training Center, 5G evaluations are underway for how to enhance augmented reality and virtual reality training.

Military service members exit a combat vehicle.
Military service members exit a combat vehicle.
Stryker Vehicle
Soldiers practice entering and exiting a Stryker combat vehicle at the Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Wash., Sept. 19, 2016. Yakima is one of the locations where the Defense Department is evaluating 5G technology to enhance warfighter capability.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: C. Todd Lopez, DOD
VIRIN: 160919-A-NU123-001

Other locations doing work with 5G include Naval Base San Diego, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

During an earlier event today, sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, Evans said interest from industry to participate in those first five bases has been enthusiastic. 

For Nellis, he said, the department is days away from releasing the first request for proposals for the test bed there, and within a few weeks, the department will release RFPs involved in disaggregating command and control capabilities and conducting network experiments.

A tank on a firing range shoots at targets.
A tank on a firing range shoots at targets.
Tank Training
An M1A1 tank with soldiers from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment participates in a joint forcible entry exercise at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 5, 2015. Fort Irwin is one of the latest locations where the Defense Department will evaluate 5G technology to enhance the capability of warfighters.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: C. Todd Lopez, DOD
VIRIN: 150805-A-NU123-001

"I'm actually very excited about this one, where we're looking at basically disaggregating command and control," Evans said. "Take an air operation center, think of the command center, and break it into its constituent pieces — connected by 5G technology. Start by just breaking it apart. Secondly, make it transportable so you can move around easily. Third part, make it mobile. We're really excited about that. We're thinking it could have a big impact on operations."

Related News Release: DOD Names Seven Installations as Sites for Second Round of 5G Technology Testing, Experimentation
5g technology

Explore

Governors in 28 states have called on the National Guard to support first responders in the wake of civil unrest and protests across the nation following the death of George Floyd. 
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said he doesn't support invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow active-duty service members to act as law enforcement in quelling unrest in American cities.
The global race to field a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine may be nearing its last lap, as the Army aims for a vaccine by the end of this year.
Soldiers at Fort Riley, Kansas, have been implementing preventive measures to protect each other and prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.
Two airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing have been supporting the Defense Department's effort to combat COVID-19 since March.
North Carolina National Guardsmen assigned to the 42nd Civil Support Team supported a drive-thru COVID-19 test site at Deep River Elementary School in Sanford, N.C.
U.S. Space Command, Space Force and 45th Space Wing leaders discussed planetary defense, partnering with NASA and the recent astronaut launch during a SpaceNews webinar.
Purported baseball inventor Abner Doubleday was also a career Army officer and Union major general during the Civil War.
While juggling a full load of online courses, two University of Kansas citizen-soldier students jumped at the opportunity to serve their community.

I want to find...