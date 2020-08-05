News   Lethality

Guided by National Defense Strategy, Defense Department Increases Force Lethality

Aug. 5, 2020

The best way the United States can avoid war is for everyone to know it would win. That means having the best, most modern equipment, a highly trained, ready, and well-organized force, and a demonstrated ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, across all domains, to defend its interests and to help defend the interests of allies and partners. The U.S. military must be the most lethal combat force on the planet.

Building a more lethal force is one of three lines of effort central to the National Defense Strategy laid out in 2018. It's something Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper has been focused on since he took office last year.

A row of service members lie on the ground and fire their rifles.
A row of service members lie on the ground and fire their rifles.
Firing Practice
Marines with 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, fire from the prone position at Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl Ronald L. Parker II
VIRIN: 200714-M-RP207-057

Esper said the department must modernize the force, to include investing in "game-changing" technologies to transition from a legacy military to a capable force of the future.

"This will allow us to maintain our long-held battlefield overmatch, which is more important than ever, as China and Russia continue to modernize their militaries and pursue advantages in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and 5G," Esper said.

In the last year, the department has also requested the largest research and development budget in its history, and has secured funding for its 11 modernization initiatives, including hypersonics and artificial intelligence.

A missile takes off at night.
A missile takes off at night.
Minuteman Launch
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., May 1, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy
VIRIN: 190501-F-TM985-1009A

Within hypersonics, the department is accelerating development of weapons with plans to start fielding systems in 2023. The department has also ramped up flight testing of hypersonic systems with 40 tests planned in the next five years.

On the AI front, the department is accelerating the fielding of AI capabilities to meet warfighter needs through the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. The department also announced its "AI Ethics Principles" to ensure the U.S. is the global leader in the responsible development and use of AI.

A submarine in the water.
A submarine in the water.
190131-N-LW591-002
The nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine USS North Dakota pulls into its homeport at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Jan. 31, 2019. The sub was returning from the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Cmdr. Jason M. Geddes
VIRIN: 190131-N-LW591-002A

Also a priority is the modernization of all three legs of the nuclear triad, including air-launched systems, ground-based systems and sea-launched systems. Coupled with that is modernization of the nuclear command, control, and communications infrastructure.

Over the past year, the department has fielded the new W76-2 submarine-launched, low-yield ballistic missile warhead. The department is also now developing next-generation interceptor and ballistic missile defense systems to keep pace with adversary missile systems and ensure layered defense of the homeland.

A military aircraft approaches a refueling boom.
A military aircraft approaches a refueling boom.
Fuel Prep
An F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker at an undisclosed location, May 15, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Keifer Bowes
VIRIN: 190515-F-ZD147-0031C

In cyber, a relatively new domain,  U.S. Cyber Command is supporting the department's "defend forward" strategy. This  ensures the U.S. is persistently engaged with cyber actors to defeat them online, improve the lethality of combatant commands, and support a whole-of-government effort to deliver a safe, secure and legitimate election.

Space, an even newer domain, has received a boost as well since Esper took office. In December, the department stood up the U.S. Space Force, an entirely new military service under the Department of the Air Force. Earlier in 2019, the department also stood up U.S. Space Command. With both of these new activations, the department recognizes the growing importance of space as a warfighting domain.

Spotlight: National Defense Strategy Spotlight: National Defense Strategy: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/National-Defense-Strategy/

lethality National Defense Strategy

Explore

In a rapidly changing world, the United States must strengthen relationships with existing partners and allies while also building new partnerships in order to defend its interests and values against new threats and new competitors.
More than aircraft, boats and tanks, the U.S. military relies on its men and women in uniform, and the family members who support them every day, to accomplish the warfighting mission.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Navy medical reservists are helping out the medical staff at Recruit Training Command's Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, Illinois, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the usual services across Marine Corps camps on Okinawa, Japan, have stopped and resumed based on the COVID-19 climate, but the Joint Reception Center has continued to be a 365 day, 24/7 operation.
In recent years, threats from new missile systems against the homeland, deployed forces and friends and allies have arisen from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, the director of the Missile Defense Agency said.
The Defense Intelligence Agency has begun airing its "DIA Connections" podcast to share interesting, informative and sometimes overlooked content across multiple social media platforms.
One crucial aspect of the National Defense Strategy is tending to and encouraging allies and partners, and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency is at the heart of that process, said Army Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, the agency's outgoing director. 
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear roadmap for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Developing and deploying a sea-launched nuclear cruise missile is essential to deter Russia, U.S. officials have said.

I want to find...