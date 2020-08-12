News   Defense News

Access to Actionable Data Key to Future Fight

Aug. 12, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The next adversarial confrontation will begin in the digital world of the space and cyberspace domains,  Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

Personnel working in those domains will "become the front line of the fight."

Man operates computer.
Man operates computer.
Computer Work
Army Spc. Carlos Cirano, a security analyst assigned to the North Carolina National Guard Cyber Security Response Force, conducts cyber operations at a city of Roxboro Facility in Roxboro, N.C., June 18, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Robert Jordan, Army
VIRIN: 200618-Z-OU450-0129M

"It's critical that we look at that structure as a warfighting problem, and that's what the CIO is doing now, so that's tremendous," he said, referring to the Defense Department's Office of the Chief Information Officer.

The vice chairman spoke at today's chief information officer global town hall, via commercial virtual remote, which was attended by cybersecurity and information technology personnel from across the department.

The CIO has been effectively partnering with the joint community, the Joint Requirements Oversight Council and other elements within the Pentagon, he said. 

"Because of that, we're in a much better position," he continued. "It's going to be critically important that we work together to define the future of the digital world."

A soldier addresses a panel.
A soldier addresses a panel.
Panel Photo
Army Staff Sgt. Taylor, a satellite network planner with the Satellite Operations Brigade at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, virtually addresses a board of six command sergeants major at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., during the command’s Best Warrior Competition, June 30, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Dottie White, Army
VIRIN: 200630-A-RK500-620M

"In the past, preparing for battle meant drawing lines of responsibility for the air component, maritime component, land component and allies and partners component," he said. "Then we figured out how all those things are going to come together."

"In the battlefield of the future, the biggest thing that changes is there are no lines anymore," he said, explaining that Army, Navy, Air Force and partner assets will be used to support each other rather than operating separately.

"If you can do that all at the same time, then the adversary has no idea where the next strike is coming from, and you've then created a problem for the adversary that is so significant they will not risk attacking you," Hyten said.

But in order for that to happen, the key becomes the data, he said. The data has to be able to work. Every sensor on the battlefield, every sensor in space, every sensor on the ground has to be able to take the data and feed it into a common environment.

Marine works on a computer network.
Marine works on a computer network.
Gear Check
Marine Corps Cpl. Elijah Soper, a network administrator with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Southern Command, conducts a gear check at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Aug. 5, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Andy O. Martinez
VIRIN: 200805-M-MI258-1012M

That common environment then has to be able to take the data and provide it to anybody who needs that element of the data, he said. Each component commander will have the ability to access this data. 

"When they access the data and pull that information out, then we have to figure out how to command and control it, so we can de-conflict the fire from one element to the other, he said. "When that happens, everything changes, and our adversary will not be able to keep up. That's the ultimate deterrent."

Everything is about the data, he reiterated.

"We have to be able to build software quickly and reliably and adjust it quickly," he continued. "We have to be able to manage the entire digital infrastructure that we're going through. That's all true, but when it comes down to the basics, it's all about the data."

Data digital Cyberspace Hyten vice chairman

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Air Mobility Command personnel have taught medical instructors at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, how to respond to situations that could happen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is expanding its use of a highly specialized treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients. 
The Defense Department is developing directed energy weapons — high-powered lasers and microwaves — in concert with industry in a way designed to achieve optimal outcomes.
The Air Force Civil Engineer Center's Wildland Fire Branch hasn't let the COVID-19 pandemic stop it from protecting airmen and their families as well as wildlife during this year's severe fire season.
DOD's priorities have not changed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic: protection of the force and families; safeguarding of mission capabilities and readiness; and closely working with partners and allies.
Olympian Louis Zamperini joined the Army in 1941 and while serving in World War II, his plane crashed in the Pacific. After barely surviving for 47 days on a life raft, he was taken prisoner by the Japanese.
Environmental factors affecting war and security have long been known, but a new Defense Department group seeks to increase awareness of these factors in making policy and responding to crises.
The Defense Department has opted to share bandwidth with the private sector to further development of U.S. 5G capabilities.

I want to find...