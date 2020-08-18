U.S. Must Retain Technology Edge in Face of Threats

In the first approach, DOD is working closely with innovators in the private sector and academia, seeking new, game-changing technologies. For example, in June, DOD announced 5G network experimentation at five installations. By the end of this fall, Kratsios said, testing will begin at seven more. The development of 5G will also enhance augmented reality and virtual training, he said, and will make air operations centers safer, more mobile and more secure.These and other advances will improve warfighting capabilities and will also aid the private sector, Kratsios said, as small businesses and startups are increasingly taking the lead in many cutting-edge technologies that have applications that could assist warfighters.
However, small companies that are unaccustomed to working with DOD have faced challenges in navigating the complex and voluminous acquisition and contracting paperwork, he acknowledged. To mitigate the paperwork problems small businesses often face, the department recently created the Defense Innovation Unit, which has the necessary authorities to streamline the process.
DIU has successfully engaged small companies in such areas as machine learning to predict component failure; and in remote unmanned, underwater vehicles, he noted.