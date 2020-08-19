News   Humanitarian Aid

Defense Personnel Among First to Deliver Aid to Lebanon

Aug. 19, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

When almost 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in Beirut, it caused a humanitarian catastrophe that killed more than 200 people and wounded tens of thousands. 

In less than two days, American airmen were on the ground in Lebanon, delivering critical supplies. The swift reaction undoubtedly saved lives, said Stephanie Hammond, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for stability and humanitarian affairs.Stability and humanitarian affairs personnel began working on the situation as the smoke from the explosion in Beirut was dissipating.

Supplies loading onto back of giant aircraft.
Supplies loading onto back of giant aircraft.
Beirut Bound
Humanitarian aid supplies bound for Beirut are loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 7, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons
VIRIN: 200807-F-XF990-0028C

"Minutes after the explosion happened, actually, we swung into action, working really closely with [U.S. Central Command and U.S. European Command]," Hammond said during an interview in her Pentagon office.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper followed developments in the stricken Mediterranean city and "really reiterated to the department that we needed to support the Lebanese people in this desperate time of need," she said.

The American airmen were among the first to arrive. They brought food, water and critically needed medical supplies. The medical supplies were especially important, as many medical centers and providers were affected by the blast, which leveled Beirut's port. Tens of thousands of people were wounded, and Lebanese health care providers were running out of supplies.

Airmen unload C-17 at Beirut International Airport.
Airmen unload C-17 at Beirut International Airport.
Humanitarian Delivery
Lebanese and U.S. service members unload humanitarian supplies delivered by a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in Beirut, Aug. 6, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons
VIRIN: 200806-F-GZ700-0046C

The supplies went immediately to the hospitals. "We've heard extremely positive feedback from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, the Lebanese government, from the Lebanese armed forces, about how significant the medical supplies have been," Hammond said.

"The Department of Defense is home to the greatest fighting force in the world, but there is another side to what we do," said James Anderson, the acting undersecretary of defense for policy. "Our dedicated group of civilian and military experts in the Office of Stability and Humanitarian Affairs ensures the department's ability to respond to crises caused by natural disasters, pandemics and conflicts overseas."

The DOD effort is part of the larger U.S. mission to aid Beirut led by the U.S. Agency for International Development, she said, noting that the stability and humanitarian affairs office has an excellent relationship with USAID and the State Department. 

In a disaster of this type, speed is critical. The Defense Department can move quickly, and DOD shouldered the mission to get the first critical U.S. aid into Beirut. Now, USAID disaster assistance response teams are in place and working with local officials and nongovernmental organizations to funnel in aid and supplies.

DOD stands ready to assist if called upon, Hammond said.

U.S., Lebanese officers speak.
U.S., Lebanese officers speak.
Aid Delivery
Brig. Gen. P.S.C. Ziad Nasr, left, deputy chief of staff for equipment for Lebanon’s air force, and Brig. Gen. Pilot Ziad Haikal, Lebanese air force commander, speak with U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew members upon their arrival in Beirut to deliver humanitarian aid supplies, Aug. 6, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons
VIRIN: 200806-F-GZ700-0051C

The aid effort is further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. News reports out of Lebanon point to a higher infection rate there since the explosion. The blast leveled the country's main port. The docks, the equipment to load and unload cargo, and the channels were destroyed by the powerful blast, said Joe Catalino, a senior advisor in DOD’s policy office. "Now we will see the second- and third-order effects of this over time," he said. 

Normally, distributing the supplies or capabilities would end active U.S. efforts in a foreign country, but this is not a normal situation. "Once there is some form of stability, we would step back, normally," Catalino said. "But here, you still have a few hundred thousand displaced. The transportation infrastructure is destroyed and the health system impacted." 

Also, he noted, the Lebanese government has resigned, the Syrian civil war is going on next door, and there are a lot of concerns for the United States in the region. The DOD humanitarian assistance mission will shift to a transitional phase of U.S. government effort to support the people of Lebanon.

humanitarian partnerships

Explore

The Ohio National Guard will continue assisting food bank partners to address food insecurity across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, developed a talented team of health experts dedicated to tracing close contacts of COVID-19-positive patients.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
Several of the Army's Organic Industrial Base facilities are producing, repairing and repurposing equipment to augment the supply of essential resources required to support the nation's response to COVID-19.
During his 1973-1976 service in the Marine Corps, Leon Spinks earned a bronze medal in the light heavyweight division at the inaugural World Amateur Boxing Championships in Havana. 
A team of structural journeymen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron installed the first of two biocontainment unit ramps aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Data will be the fuel and the engine for everything the Defense Department has to do to bring intelligence and operations together, DOD's chief information officer said.
The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed an interoperability exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, to incorporate detachments that recently arrived to the MEU.

I want to find...