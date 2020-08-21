News   Defense News

Acquisition Enterprise Capabilities to Continue Post Pandemic

Aug. 21, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

When the COVID-19 virus developed into a pandemic in the United States, the nation needed large quantities of medical supplies that were not readily available. In response, the Defense Department stood up the COVID-19 Joint Acquisition Task Force to help other government agencies meet their needs by tapping into the department's acquisition enterprise. 

While the JATF itself will not last forever, the capability it provided will endure even after the COVID-19 crisis passes, Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said.

28:45

During a press briefing at the Pentagon, Aug. 20, Lord said that the department is working to transition current JATF operations into an enduring policy and oversight office within the existing Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell. This will prepare the department to readily help other federal agencies with acquisition, should the need arise again.

"What we are doing is we are taking all of our learnings from what we have done with the JATF and we are reducing that to a playbook that can respond to any type of federal emergency where acquisition and sustainment support is needed," Lord said. "It could support another pandemic, but it could respond to other types of federal disasters as well."

The capabilities of the JATF will be folded into the existing Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, Lord said. The JRAC was designed to help combatant command and warfighters already on the ground get the kinds of equipment they need more quickly than usual through traditional acquisition.

A gloved hand inserts a test swab into a tube.
A gloved hand inserts a test swab into a tube.
Test Sample
Marines conduct COVID-19 tests at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, June 12, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood
VIRIN: 200612-M-XF490-1182
A military technician processes a petri dish.
A military technician processes a petri dish.
Bacteria Sample
Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Johnson reviews a bacteria sample at the Keesler Medical Center, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., July 2, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Spencer Tobler
VIRIN: 200702-F-ID959-1075M
Gloved hands handle medical specimens.
Gloved hands handle medical specimens.
COVID-19 Testing
A lab technician with the Naval Health Research Center processes specimens for COVID-19 testing, March 19, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Amanda Wagner, Navy
VIRIN: 200318-N-MS318-006M

Later this fall, the personnel currently in the JATF will return to other duties within the department. "But we will maintain the capability to rapidly reconstitute [it], if needed," Lord said.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has worked with other federal partners, including Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to help the U.S. industrial base meet the demand for medical supplies. 

A woman sits at a table. Behind her is a sign that reads “The Pentagon - Washington.”
A woman sits at a table. Behind her is a sign that reads “The Pentagon - Washington.”
Lord Speaks
Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord holds an on-camera, on-the-record press briefing Aug. 20, 2020, in the Pentagon Briefing Room.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200820-D-FW736-1012

Lord noted that the department has partnered with HHS to invest nearly $630 million to expand the domestic industrial base for medical resource suppliers. Included in those efforts, she said, are $279 million to increase N-95 respirator mask production by nearly 100 million units per month by January 2021, $127 million to increase production of swabs by 65 million units per month for testing kits, $138 million to advance syringe technology and production of over 45 million units per month in support of the U.S. vaccine development strategy, $22.4 million to increase domestic glove manufacturing by 450 million units annually and $35 million to increase domestic manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kits by 10 million tests per month by February 2021.

"Through assisted acquisition, DOD continues to support HHS efforts to lead the interagency in replenishment of the strategic national stockpile and the distribution of supplies to states, territories and nursing homes to respond to the coronavirus outbreak," Lord said.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related Transcript: Ellen M. Lord, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Briefs Media at the Pentagon
coronavirus Acquistion sustainment

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
Army Gen. James H. Dickinson succeeded Space Force Gen. John W. ''Jay'' Raymond as Spacecom commander, the 11th and newest DOD combatant command.
Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown received nasal swab tests to determine whether or not they had contracted COVID-19, and within the week, all test results came back negative.
A medical technician at Royal Air Force Croughton, England, discovered a COVID-19 testing technique that needed to be changed, so he elevated the concern and affected testing procedures across the entire Defense Department.
World War II was raging in 1944 when 24-year-old nurse Regina Benson and three of her nursing school classmates enlisted in the Army to serve their country right after graduating from college.
Top U.S. and Canadian defense leaders applauded the combined efforts of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command in defending the continent as leadership of the two commands changed hands.
Many of the microelectronics available in the United States are designed here but manufactured overseas, which presents problems for national security, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.
The Defense Department is partnering with other agencies to develop deep-learning artificial intelligence algorithms to provide near-real-time data to improve the decision-making of first responders engaged in natural disasters and humanitarian assistance efforts.

I want to find...