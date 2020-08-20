News   Humanitarian Aid

DOD Partners With Agencies to Use AI for Disaster, Humanitarian Relief

Aug. 20, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department is partnering with other agencies to develop deep-learning artificial intelligence algorithms to provide near-real-time data to improve the decision-making of first responders engaged in natural disasters and humanitarian assistance efforts.

Representatives from DOD and its partners — the Energy Department and Microsoft — along with a White House official, spoke yesterday during a virtual meeting.

A truck rolls through a flooded street.
A truck rolls through a flooded street.
Flooded Road
A truck assigned to the 878th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 105th Engineer Battalion, rolls through a flooded road on the way to assist stranded civilians on Oak Island, N.C., during Hurricane Isaias, Aug. 5, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200805-Z-EH515-1020C

Michael J. Kratsios, DOD's chief technology officer, said five consortiums have been launched to accomplish this goal, using the best AI technology talent from industry to respond to humanitarian assistance and to mitigate natural disasters by protecting property and lives, including those of first responders.

Cheryl Ingstad, director of the Energy Department's AI and technology office, said one of the most important aspects of this work is understanding first responders' needs and developing AI in such a way that they can easily understand and use it. She said she's confident the work will save lives and that additional partners may be added to the effort. 

An airman works amid an array of computer monitors.
An airman works amid an array of computer monitors.
Intelligence Analyst
An Air National Guard intelligence analyst assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing’s 137th Intelligence Squadron unclassified processing, assessment and dissemination site assists in new developmental programs at Hulman Field Indiana National Guard Base, Ind., Nov. 2, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 191102-Z-II995-1001C
A sailor and two other men work with artificial intelligence devices.
A sailor and two other men work with artificial intelligence devices.
Naval Research
Navy Rear Adm. David Hahn, chief of naval research, tours the National Robotics Engineering Center during a visit to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Aug. 3, 2018. Hahn was at CMU to attend the Artificial Intelligence & Autonomy for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief workshop, co-hosted by the Office of Naval Research and CMU. The workshop brings together a community of academia, industry and government stakeholders with a diverse pool of first responders to accelerate the experimentation, fielding, and scaling of new AI and autonomous capabilities in support of the HADR mission.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: John F. Williams, Navy
VIRIN: 180803-N-PO203-0096C

Nand Mulchandani, acting director of the Defense Department's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, said DOD is working on this collaborative project because the department devotes significant time and manpower to responding to disasters and humanitarian assistance relief operations, and this work can contribute to that effort in a big way.

Research and development, he said, has been progressing for about a year, and it has progressed from being a concept to become something that can be used. "Software has unique and powerful properties," he said. "If you build it well with the right customer focus and architecture, the more you build, the cheaper it gets."

Susie Adams, Microsoft's chief federal technology officer, said the work not only will help first responders in the United States, but also will be shared with global partners.

Firefighters fight fire.
Firefighters fight fire.
Fire Fight
Soldiers and airmen from the Oregon National Guard create a fire line during wildland firefighter training at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem, Ore., July 16, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200716-A-UF867-003C

"AI and machine learning enable solutions never thought possible," she said. "AI is a tool to augment human intelligence, not replace it. It's about getting data to the right people at the right time as quickly as possible so they can make better-informed decisions."

Adams noted that Microsoft has been working on AI for about 25 years and now has 1,000 researchers engaged in AI work.

Chris Liddell, White House deputy chief of staff, said the administration is excited about government and private partners using AI to save lives and fully supports the effort. 

humanitarian aid Artificial Intelligence technology partnerships

Explore

Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, briefed reporters on COVID-19 and other topics from the Pentagon.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
For the first time, the Defense Department and the entire federal government will have access to secure, trusted, and American-made commercial drones.
After spending three days and nights patrolling and practicing basic infantry skills in the heat, the 31st MEU Marines spent the morning clearing the beach of trash and debris that had washed up over time.
U.S. Southern Command's Joint Task Force Bravo donated personal protective equipment and medications to support the municipalities of Villa de San Antonio, La Paz, Ajuterique and Lejamani in Honduras.
The Space Force can learn what adversaries are doing before any other nation knows because of the Defense Department's exquisite intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, a Space Force official said.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Less then two days after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, U.S. troops were on the ground in Lebanon, delivering critically needed medical supplies, food and water, in an effort to save lives and support the Lebanese people.
The Ohio National Guard will continue assisting food bank partners to address food insecurity across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I want to find...