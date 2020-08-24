News   Defense News

New ID Cards Being Issued for Military Family Members, Retirees

Aug. 24, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department began issuing Next Generation Uniformed Services Identification Cards on July 31, 2020, the first time since 1993 that changes to the card have been made.

Michael Sorrento, director of the Defense Manpower Data Center, discussed the new ID cards that are for military family members, retirees and other eligible card holders.

07:05

The new ID card transitions the current laminated paper card to much more durable plastic material, similar to that used for the common access cards used by military members and DOD civilians, he said.

Also, the new ID cards feature enhanced security measures that will reduce the likelihood of them being compromised, Sorrento said.

Soldiers create ID cards.
Soldiers create ID cards.
Card Creation
Army Spc. Shunterika Fields and Army Pvt. Stephen Hines create identification cards at a temporary medical facility in New Orleans, April 4, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric S. Garst
VIRIN: 200404-N-PS473-0004C
ID card
ID card
ID Card
Sample of the Next Generation Uniformed Services ID card.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD
VIRIN: 200803-O-ZZ999-001C

Although the new ID cards are available now, Sorrento said, only about 20 Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification Card System sites currently offer the card because new equipment is required to produce them, and that takes some time. All RAPIDS sites worldwide likely will have the new equipment by the end of the year, he said.

However, to reduce foot traffic — particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic —  Sorrento said that unless a card is about to expire, it would be better to wait until summer to get a new one. Even then, he added, it would be good to call ahead first to schedule an appointment.

The complete transition to the new ID card, is targeted for January 2026, Sorrento said. In the meantime, the current cards will continue to work.

A woman poses for an ID card photo.
A woman poses for an ID card photo.
Picture Pose
Gloria Golden, mother of the late Air Force Capt. Jonathan Golden, 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, gets her picture taken for her Defense Biometric Identification System ID card at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 18, 2019. Golden received the ID card as a part of the Gold Star Family Member program, which allows beneficiaries base access and other privileges on any Department of Defense installation.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 190718-F-CS255-1001C

DOD is looking at future capabilities that can be provided with the new ID cards, Sorrento said. For example, users of the card may eventually be able to go online and order a card through a proper vetting process and have it directly distributed to them by mail, rather than sit in a RAPIDS office and wait for a card to be made.

The underlying technology could support greater and greater capabilities for a long time to come, he added.

More information can be found here.

