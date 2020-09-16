News   Defense News

Technology Proliferation, Influence Ops May Be as Disruptive as COVID-19

Sept. 16, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The COVID-19 pandemic has been globally disruptive in nearly every facet of life. But other things may prove as disruptive in the future, said leaders of the military intelligence community.

Military personnel sit at computer terminals in a room with a large screen. One service member is standing.
Military personnel sit at computer terminals in a room with a large screen. One service member is standing.
Cyber Ops
Personnel with the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group conduct cyber operations at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., June 3, 2017.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: J.M. Eddins Jr., Air Force
VIRIN: 170603-F-LW859-023A

One advancement that may possibly be as disruptive as COVID-19 is the revolution in information technology that's available to everybody — not just the U.S. and its allies, Navy Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, said during an online forum today with the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.

"It's this revolution in remotely-sensed and geo-located data, which is available to everyone," he said. "It's available to us, but it's also available to our competitors. [Also] the revolution in smart machines and artificial intelligence — once again, [it's a] great opportunity for us, but it's not only our opportunity. That's the competition space."

Another area of concern is something Sharp called "GEOINT assurance." With the growth of open-source geospatial intelligence coming from multiple sources, it becomes less certain that the information can be trusted, he said.

A graphic, computer-generated line map of the world highlights points of cyber activity.
A graphic, computer-generated line map of the world highlights points of cyber activity.
Colorful Data
The Norse data wall on the operations floor of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron provides real-time, worldwide cyberattack sources, Dec. 12, 2017. The squadron is part of the Maryland Air National Guard's 175th Cyberspace Operations Group.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Joseph M. Eddins Jr., Air Force
VIRIN: 171202-F-LW859-014
A computer-generated line map highlights points of cyber activity around the world.
A computer-generated line map highlights points of cyber activity around the world.
Cyber Activity
Real-time cyber attacks -- including information on the attack's origin, type and target and the attacker's IP address, geographic location and ports being used -- are displayed on an attack map on the 275th Cyberspace Squadron's operations floor, June 3, 2017. The squadron is part of the Maryland Air National Guard's 175th Cyberspace Operations Group.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Joseph M. Eddins Jr., Air Force
VIRIN: 170603-F-LW859-001

"How do you have confidence in the ones and zeros that you're using for making decisions based off of," he asked.

Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command, cited influence operations as the next possible great disruptor. Influence operations, he said, have a very low barrier to entry, enabling just about anybody to engage in them.

"We've seen it now in our democratic processes," Nakasone said. "I think we're going to see it in our diplomatic processes, we're going to see it in warfare, and we're going to see it in sowing civil distrust in different countries."

A man in a military uniform sits before two computer screens; one displays a map while the other displays related data.
A man in a military uniform sits before two computer screens; one displays a map while the other displays related data.
Computer Work
A member of the 178th Wing of the Springfield Ohio Air National Guard analyzes airborne and commercial satellite imagery, Aug. 31, 2017.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. Joseph Stahl, Ohio Air National Guard
VIRIN: 170831-Z-PX427-072M

Influence operations, he said, are all enabled by the proliferation of inexpensive technology that allows anybody with an agenda to get online.

"The great technology that's enabling so much of what we're doing is also that dual-edged sword that malicious cyber actors and others are being able to use to create doubt, or to be able to question authority, or to be able to ... to spread messages that are far from true," he said. "I think influence operations, just in general, will be for us one of the things that we'll be dealing with not just every two or four years, but this is the competitive space that we're going to be in as intelligence agencies and as our nation.

technology Cyber Tech

Explore

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper discussed steps the department is taking to counter peer competitors China and Russia, per the National Defense Strategy.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
Along with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Department is an integral part of the Operation Warp Speed program, said the DOD's chief of supply and distribution for OWS.
New technologies are fundamentally changing the character of war and the two Air Force services are leading that charge, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
Defense Department officials provided testimony on cleanup and research efforts for PFAS, a foam that is effective in extinguishing aircraft fuel fires.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Soldiers conducted COVID-19 testing during Exercise Noble Partner 20 to help minimize the spread of the virus and preserve the safety and readiness of the force.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced military units both large and small to find creative ways to maintain a healthy force while still defending the nation.

I want to find...