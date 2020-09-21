News   Defense News

Esper Says New Sanctions on Iran Will Disrupt Malign Activities

Sept. 21, 2020 | BY David Vergun

President Donald J. Trump today signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran as well as triggering a "snap back," or resumption, of U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said that today's executive order will further disrupt Iranian efforts to import and proliferate conventional weapons, helping protect U.S. forces, allies and partners and civilian populations until Iran complies with international norms.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper

Esper spoke to the media today from the State Department, along with State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo, Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

Jets sit in front of a hangar.
Jets sit in front of a hangar.
Returning Home
F-35As from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, return home on May 10, 2020, after a six-month deployment to the Middle East. The airman and aircraft deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in November 2019 for the F-35’s first “Immediate Response Force” deployment as tensions with Iran increased.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: R. Nial Bradshaw, Air Force
VIRIN: 200510-F-OD616-0001A

"We encourage Tehran to cease its malign activities throughout the region and to act like a normal country," Esper said. "But we are also prepared to respond to Iranian aggression."

"Our commanders have the authorities and resources they need to protect their troops and to prepare for any contingencies and we continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and partners to counter Iran's destabilizing behavior," he continued.

The remains of a rocket are on display.
The remains of a rocket are on display.
UAV Remains
Remains of a Qasef-1 unmanned aerial vehicle are seen at the Iranian Materiel Display at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2018.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 181126-D-BN624-0148A

The secretary noted that over the past two years, Iran has carried out attacks on international shipping, regional infrastructure and U.S. and partner nation forces, including missile strikes by Iranian-backed proxy militias against U.S. bases and personnel in Iraq. 

Iran has violated U.N. Security Council resolutions for years by proliferating advanced, conventional weapons to non-state actors such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, who use them to threaten civilian population centers, he said.

Sailors stand watch on ship at night.
Sailors stand watch on ship at night.
Strait Transit
Sailors and Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, stand watch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 15, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer1st Class Mike DiMestico
VIRIN: 190215-N-UP035-0083A

That is why the Defense Department has taken decisive action to safeguard service members, restore deterrence and safeguard international rules and norms when it comes to issues such as freedom of navigation and commerce, he explained.

"We stand ready to respond to future Iranian aggression and we remain committed to doing our part in the administration's maximum pressure campaign," Esper said, noting that the U.S. military maintains a high state of alert, makes continual adjustments to its operational forces in the region as needed and works closely with intelligence agencies, allies and partners.

