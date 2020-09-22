News   Armed With Science

AI Aids DOD in Early Detection of COVID-19

Sept. 22, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Defense Innovation Unit are applying commercial technology for early detection of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, which causes the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

That technology is known as Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure, or RATE, and it consists of non-invasive, wearable devices that provide early warning of infection up to 48 hours before a person becomes symptomatic, helping ensure military readiness, and protect against the threat of further spread of the disease, said DTRA Science and Technology Manager Ed Argenta.

An airman man points to a watch on his wrist.
An airman man points to a watch on his wrist.
COVID Technology
Air Force Lt. Col. Jeff "Mach" Schneider, Defense Innovation Unit project manager, is shown wearing a watch and ring used to monitor COVID-19. The technology is known as Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency is applying commercial technology for early detection of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, which causes the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200921-O-ZZ999-004

Just like the ''check engine'' warning that comes on in a car, said DIU Human Systems Director Dr. Christian Whitchurch, the system is designed to alert service personnel that something is wrong, leading them to pursue early diagnostic testing with their physician  and then treatment.

RATE integrates consumer commercial-of-the-shelf wearables to measure key biomarkers. That data is then processed in the cloud to allow users to see their hourly RATE score through a secure website, he noted.

Data from 165 different biomarkers is collected by RATE and that data is then processed in the cloud to allow users to see their hourly RATE score through a secure website, he noted. 

Researchers work with a monitor that has many wires extending from it.
Researchers work with a monitor that has many wires extending from it.
COVID Detection
Researchers work on a new COVID-19 detection technology. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency is applying the commercial technology for early detection of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, which causes the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200921-O-ZZ999-002

The innovative technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to increase effectiveness of detection, he added

Using RATE, researchers discovered that exposure to infectious agents causes subtle changes in people's physiology before they experience symptoms. Identifying these changes early in the infection is critical to containing the spread, as asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals don't yet show signs of infection, and can unwittingly spread the disease to others, Argenta said. An early warning solution could potentially alert people to their possible infection, and enable them to quarantine and change their behaviors sooner to avoid infecting others.

Picture of a medical scan.
Picture of a medical scan.
Medical Scan
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency is applying commercial technology for early detection of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, which causes the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200921-O-ZZ999-003

The RATE model was trained via AI and ML on 293,109 participants, including 256,320 controls and 36,782 with known hospital acquired infections and correlated to these common attributes: temperature, pulse oximeter and cardiac measures, he explained. 

Dr. Joe Frassica, the chief medical officer and head of Philips Research North America, the company assisting DTRA, said ''As we continue to get new data from monitored cases of COVID-19, we will be able to refine the RATE-COVID algorithm in the near future. We hope that this will not only allow us to protect people from contracting the disease, but to also intervene early and treat those who are infected.''

An airman points at a computer screen.
An airman points at a computer screen.
Commercial Technology
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency is applying commercial technology for early detection of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, which causes the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Users can see their data on a secure website.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200921-O-ZZ999-001

Whitchurch said developing RATE began in March 2018, and it did test for another coronavirus, SARS, as well as pneumonia in that DTRA/DIU development prototype. As the effort quickly pivoted in 2020 to identifying COVID-19, the CARES Act provided additional funding for a total of $7 million to refine the technology.

The Defense Department is set to oversee an extensive rollout of RATE devices to nearly 5,000 people in the coming weeks, Whitchurch said. The Navy, Office of the Secretary of Defense and DTRA and DIU personnel began receiving RATE devices in June. U.S. Northern Command is receiving RATE devices this month and the U.S. Military Academy is slated to receive theirs next month.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Artificial Intelligence

Explore

The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
The 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has been crucial in supporting COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts in Texas and across the United States.
Principals from the Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Department of Defense Education Activity schools are praising their teams, students and parents for successfully creating a safe learning environment during the early weeks of the new school year.
Baseball legend Duke Snider, who played in two World Series and was named an All Star eight times, also served in the Navy during World War II.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of Defense Department personnel have been teleworking and successfully continuing the mission, the DOD's chief management officer said.
NATO chiefs of defense discussed ongoing operations in a time of COVID-19 as well as future moves growing out of the alliance's new strategy during the alliance's Military Committee meeting.
President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran as well as triggering a "snap back," or resumption, of U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

I want to find...