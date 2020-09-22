News   Defense News

Top DOD Officials to Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Sept. 22, 2020

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper; Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López will hold a virtual global town hall meeting at the Pentagon to provide service members, their families and DOD civilians an opportunity to ask questions on the department’s COVID-19 response and diversity and inclusion at 10 a.m. EDT Sept. 24, 2020.

The event will be streamed live on Defense.gov, on DVIDS and on the DOD Facebook page.

