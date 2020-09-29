News   Reform

COVID-19 Response Sparks Efforts to Strengthen Supply Chain

Sept. 29, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the fragility of the Defense Department's supply chain. As a result, the department is taking a variety of steps to strengthen that supply chain, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.

Inside a large manufacturing facility, multiple military vehicles are in various states of assembly.
Inside a large manufacturing facility, multiple military vehicles are in various states of assembly.
Facility Photo
Workers at Force Protection Industries make Cougar H 4x4 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles in Ladson, S.C., Jan. 18, 2008.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Cherie A. Thurlby, DOD
VIRIN: 080122-O-ZZ999-001M

"One of our first actions was to ensure that the defense industrial base was essential and designated as critical infrastructure," Ellen M. Lord said today in an online discussion during the ComDef 2020 conference, a virtual conference providing insights and perspectives on issues facing the international defense communities. "We quickly took measures to increase communication and gain greater insight into potential delivery and production challenges."

In March, Lord stood up the Joint Acquisition Task Force, or JATF, to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help those agencies get access to the department's robust acquisition capability.

"JATF's goals included bringing analytic, program management and contracting expertise from the services and DOD agencies to quickly respond to demand from FEMA and HHS," Lord said.

1:26:56
1:41:18

The department also used about $215 million of funding through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to increase capacity and throughput of the domestic healthcare supply chain, Lord said, as part of an effort to re-shore critical healthcare manufacturing capability.

Over the last six months, she said, the department has also invested about $640 million in industrial base expansion to support increased capacity for production of materials related to COVID-19 prevention, detection and treatment.

To help businesses within the defense industrial base better cope with COVID-19, the office for Defense Pricing and Contracting issued a memorandum in March that encourages telework for contractors, even if the initial contract didn't specify that as a possibility, Lord said.

To further strengthen the DIB during COVID-19, Lord said the department raised progress payments from 80% to 90% for large businesses, and from 90% to 95% for small companies.

Sparks fly off of metalwork. A worker wears a protective hood.
Sparks fly off of metalwork. A worker wears a protective hood.
Flying Sparks
Workers at Force Protection Industries make Cougar H 4x4 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles in Ladson, S.C., Jan. 18, 2008.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Cherie A. Thurlby
VIRIN: 080122-O-ZZ999-004M

"In August, DPC also issued a class deviation providing policy and guidance to contracting officers for reviewing and processing contractor requests for reimbursement of paid leave costs under the authority of Section 3610 of the CARES Act," she said.

The industrial policy team within A&S also began hosting daily calls with industry and industry association leaders to discuss their most pressing needs during COVID-19, and to improve their knowledge of  how DOD could help.

"While the calls are no longer held as frequently, they have reached 15 industry associations, which collectively represent 3 million companies around the world," Lord said. "They are an important conduit of information, both to and from the private sector."

The COVID-19 pandemic, along with other government reports have highlighted the need to re-shore critical industries related to defense, including microelectronics, rare earth minerals and unmanned aerial systems.

In a large, brightly-lit facility with blue and yellow scaffolding, military aircraft are lined up in varying states of assembly.
In a large, brightly-lit facility with blue and yellow scaffolding, military aircraft are lined up in varying states of assembly.
Crew Work
Lockheed Martin employees work on the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter production line in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 24, 2012.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Defense Contract Management Agency
VIRIN: 121224-D-AB123-001M

In particular, Lord said, the U.S. currently manufactures just 12% of microelectronics, and just 3% of packaging and testing of those electronics happens in the U.S. At the same time, she said, more than half the intellectual property associated with microelectronics is generated inside the U.S.

Lord said that the reliance on off-shore semiconductor manufacturing, packaging and testing strains the department's ability to acquire and sustain the potent microelectronic components that are embedded in defense systems.

"Experts within A&S and throughout the DOD are working to develop a microelectronics strategy to ensure currently-fielded and future DOD systems have secure components," Lord said. "This strategy requires novel business concepts, such as public-private partnerships, allowing the DOD to leverage commercial market advancements and demand in order to reassure microelectronics production and testing."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

reform coronavirus

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led the Defense Department to focus more intensely on identifying critical infrastructure and vulnerabilities and to take measures to protect those assets, according to a DOD official.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
The Michigan Air National Guard assisted with free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents of Sturgis, Michigan, as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Baseball legend Yogi Berra put his career on hold during World War II to join the Navy as a gunner's mate responsible for the operation and maintenance of weapons and other ordnance equipment.
The Ohio National Guard continues to assist 14 food bank locations and warehouses across the state as part of COVID-19 response efforts.
Four sailors received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for their sustained acts of meritorious service within a joint duty capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June 1944, Navy Lt. Albert David helped the Navy seize the first enemy warship to be captured on the high seas since the War of 1812, earning him the Medal of Honor. 

I want to find...