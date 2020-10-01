News   Lethality

DOD Official Discusses Hypersonics Development

Oct. 1, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department is developing hypersonic strike systems because of their unique warfighting aspects of range, speed, maneuverability, survivability and lethality, said the assistant director of hypersonics, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. 

Those hypersonic attributes address the problem of area access and area denial, posed by potential adversaries, Russia and China, in particular, said Mike E. White, who spoke at a Defense One Hypersonics and Space panel.

38:24

Some of the research is going into reusable hypersonics vehicles, White added.

The Chinese and Russians have stated that they're developing hypersonic systems for both nuclear and conventional weapons delivery, he said, adding that the DOD is focused on conventional systems.

The department is currently looking at designing hypersonic systems that are reusable, White said, meaning that once a hypersonic vehicle takes off, it doesn't just explode like a missile, but rather, it can be used again, in certain ways similar to the reusable SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Hypersonic vehicle shoots across the sky.
Hypersonic vehicle shoots across the sky.
Hypersonic Vehicle
Hypothetical hypersonic illustration.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: NASA
VIRIN: 190515-O-ZZ999-001

He said factors that will go into developing a reusable system include, developing suitable high-temperature materials; effective thermal management systems; and, turbine-based propulsion systems, as opposed to rocket-based, boost-glide systems or rocket-boosted scramjet-powered cruise missiles.

Reusable hypersonics is still in the maturation stage 1, he said, meaning that it's still got a long way to go. System and subsystem integration is critically important in this regard, he added. "It's a hard problem."

Turbulence modeling using wind tunnels is useful but can only go so far, White said. It's difficult to do that between mach 5 and mach 20 in the wind tunnel. The ultimate testbed may involve flying hypersonic test vehicles at that speed and evaluating the data, as weird things can happen at those incredible speeds that would otherwise be hard to predict. 

Hypersonic vehicle flies in a wind tunnel.
Hypersonic vehicle flies in a wind tunnel.
Hypersonic Test
A model hypersonic craft undergoes a test in the 20-inch Mach 6 tunnel at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., July 9, 1986.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: NASA
VIRIN: 860709-O-ZZ999-001C

Advanced modeling and simulation techniques being developed could address some of those concerns regarding testing, he added.

Interestingly, a number of small companies and venture capitalists are interested in trying to leverage the advantages of reusable hypersonics for various applications including military, satellite delivery and even human space transport. He said the department hopes to leverage those innovators.

A white rocket launches at night.
A white rocket launches at night.
Glide Launch
A common hypersonic glide body launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, during a Defense Department flight experiment, March 19, 2020. The Navy and the Army jointly executed the launch of the C-HGB, which flew at hypersonic speed to a designated point of impact. The Missile Defense Agency monitored and gathered tracking data from the experimental flight that will inform its ongoing development of systems designed to defend against adversaries’ hypersonic weapons.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy
VIRIN: 200319-N-NO101-0001M

The department is heavily investing in hypersonics and it's a priority, White noted.

The hypersonics budget since 2016 has gone up by a factor of 10. This year, it's about $3.5 billion, and it's expected to continue.

Programs of record and fielding of hypersonics weapons should be in the middle of this decade, he added.

lethality hypersonics technology

Explore

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Absalom Johnson wasn't completely sure where his career would take him when he joined the service, but now that it's given him a path, he’s helping others find theirs, too.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is closing its COVID-19 "surge" drive-thru pharmacy due to the decreased numbers of patients.
Individuals with severe forms of COVID-19 disease can present with compromised type I interferon responses based on their genetics, according to results published in two papers in the journal Science.
Members of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion led the effort to deliver five backpacks worth of supplies to students attending a brick-and-mortar school in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new "term of sale" allows more nations to approach the United States about foreign military sales, and that makes the U.S. more competitive in seeking partnerships, the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
America will maintain partnerships with like-minded nations in Africa, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said during a visit to the North Africa American Cemetery in Carthage, Tunisia.

I want to find...