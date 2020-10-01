News   Reform

DOD Supports Small Businesses in Big Ways

Oct. 1, 2020 | BY DAVID VERGUN , DOD News

The Defense Department is directing billions of dollars in modernization funding to small businesses and is making it easier for these companies to work with the department, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.

1:22:32

Ellen M. Lord spoke today about supply chain integrity at a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support.

In 2019, the DOD directed 24.2% or $75.4 billion of its entire budget to small businesses, she said.

Furthermore, subcontract funding in 2019 was $62.3 billion, meaning there was a significant flow-down from major, defense prime contractors to small businesses, Lord said, adding that this year's spending flow is also targeting small businesses.

Small businesses that are particularly important to the department, she said, are those that manufacture parts for aircraft, shipbuilding, soldier systems, microelectronics, rare earth elements and space systems — which are all critical to national defense.

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: {{photographer}}
VIRIN: {{virin}}
People walk up a ship's ramp.
A soldier refuels a helicopter.
Aircraft sit on a tarmac.
Marines transport ordnance on flight deck.

{{ slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideTitle}} - {{slideCaption}}

{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideInfo.slideTitle}} - {{slideInfo.slideCaption}}

Regarding the COVID-19 response effort, the department directed more than 75% of its investments to small businesses for medical items such as drugs and biologicals, surgical instruments, equipment and supplies, hospital and surgical clothing and related special purpose items, she said.

A man wearing personal protective equipment looks into a vehicle's window at a driver wearing a face mask.
A man wearing personal protective equipment looks into a vehicle's window at a driver wearing a face mask.
COVID-19 Test
Michigan National Guard soldiers work with Wayne County Health Department employees to perform nasopharyngeal swab COVID-19 tests on residents at Sportsplex Community Center in Taylor, Mich., Sept. 25, 2020. The Michigan National Guard remains ready to support counties, state and local agencies and first responders in support of COVID-19 response efforts.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. David Kujawa, Michigan Air National Guard
VIRIN: 200925-Z-EZ686-0003

Investments to small businesses have been vital to sustaining the domestic industrial base and have spurred job creations, she added.

In the area of reform, the department released its small business strategy in December, which reduced the barriers small businesses faced in becoming part of the defense industrial base and to educate small businesses in cybersecurity readiness, she said.

To further strengthen the industrial base, the department came out with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Program. Lord said this program establishes cybersecurity as fundamental to DOD acquisition and secures the DOD supply chain. 

The department also released its first policy on intellectual property to customize strategies for acquiring and licensing IP and technical data rights, she continued. 

And finally, the DOD published its Adaptive Acquisition Framework. This is the most substantial change to acquisition policy in the last several decades, she said. It improves the acquiring of warfighting capability and allows the department to better partner with industry, particularly small businesses.

reform cybersecurity coronavirus acquisition

Explore

The Defense Department honored 18 individuals with disabilities and four components for their work in increasing access and opportunities.
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Absalom Johnson wasn't completely sure where his career would take him when he joined the service, but now that it's given him a path, he’s helping others find theirs, too.
The Defense Department is developing hypersonic strike systems because of their unique warfighting aspects of range, speed, maneuverability, survivability and lethality, the assistant director of hypersonics said. 
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is closing its COVID-19 "surge" drive-thru pharmacy due to the decreased numbers of patients.
Members of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion led the effort to deliver five backpacks worth of supplies to students attending a brick-and-mortar school in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals with severe forms of COVID-19 disease can present with compromised type I interferon responses based on their genetics, according to results published in two papers in the journal Science.

I want to find...