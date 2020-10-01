News   Partnerships

Esper Discusses Expanding Military Cooperation With Algeria

Oct. 1, 2020 | BY JIM GARAMONE , DOD News

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper discussed expanding military cooperation between the U.S. and Algeria with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune today in Algiers.

Man walks out of building while ceremonial guard salutes with a sword.
Man walks out of building while ceremonial guard salutes with a sword.
Esper Photo
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper walks out to brief the press after meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune today in Algiers, Algeria. The two leaders discussed the security situation in North Africa and ways to cooperate in the security sphere.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Jim Garamone, DOD
VIRIN: 201001-D-FN314-002M

The secretary thanked Tebboune for the longstanding relationship between the two nations and praised the nation for its leadership in promoting regional stability. He also thanked the president — who also serves as defense minister — for his hospitality. 

The two leaders discussed the security situation in North Africa and the Sahel, the way forward in Libya and the uncertainties in Mali. They also discussed the threats from violent extremist organizations in the region and beyond.

Esper particularly noted the discussions on how to improve U.S. military cooperation with the armed forces of Algeria.

"There are a number of areas where we plan to increase our cooperation, such as in counterterrorism. We look to improve our exercises and training together," Esper said. "We also discussed other issues involving our militaries, which I am confident will increase our interoperability as well."

Algerian officials said that Lt. Gen. Said Chengriha, the military's chief of defense, also participated in the discussions with Esper.

Before arriving at the presidential office, Esper placed a wreath at the Martyrs Monument. The monument stands as a memorial for the more than 1 million Algerians who lost their lives fighting for independence from France, which they gained in 1962.

Man places wreath at memorial.
Man places wreath at memorial.
Scenic Photo
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper places a wreath at the Martyrs Monument which overlooks the Algerian capital of Algiers.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Jim Garamone, DOD
VIRIN: 201001-D-FN314-003M

"I want to say to the Algerian people, how much we respect their sovereignty. We enjoy their cooperation and admire their history," Esper said.

Esper is the first U.S. defense secretary to visit the nation since Donald Rumsfeld in 2006. With a population of more than 42 million, the country is one of the largest in North Africa, and the nation appears to be willing to play a more assertive role in the region, said a defense official speaking on background. 

Esper arrived in Algeria after visiting Malta and Tunisia. It is part of a series of visits through the region in an effort to build new alliances and strengthen old ones.

Related News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper's Meeting With Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune
partnerships Defense Secretary Esper Africa Algeria

Explore

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Tunisian Defense Minister Ibrahim Bartagi agreed on a road map charting a 10-year course for defense cooperation between the two nations during meetings in the capital city of Tunis.
The United States has a long and close relationship with Malta, the first stop of Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper's trip to the region.
The Defense Department is directing billions of dollars in modernization funding to small businesses and is making it easier for these companies to work with the department, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.
The Defense Department honored 18 individuals with disabilities and four components for their work in increasing access and opportunities.
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Absalom Johnson wasn't completely sure where his career would take him when he joined the service, but now that it's given him a path, he’s helping others find theirs, too.
The Defense Department is developing hypersonic strike systems because of their unique warfighting aspects of range, speed, maneuverability, survivability and lethality, the assistant director of hypersonics said. 
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.

I want to find...