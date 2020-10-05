News   Partnerships

Southcom Leaders Discuss Dealing With Hemispheric Threats

Oct. 5, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Illegal fishing, transnational criminal activities and malign foreign influence meddling in South and Central America, and the importance of counterbalancing those threats with effective partnerships in that region was discussed today by the leaders of the U.S. Southern Command.

Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, the commander of U.S. Southcom; and Jean Manes, the civilian deputy commander of U.S. Southcom, joined an Americas Society/Council of the Americas roundtable conversation.

The main mission of U.S. Southcom is to defend the United States. That's primarily accomplished through working with partners, said Faller. "We have some really strong, capable partners in this hemisphere."

1:01:59

The admiral mentioned Brazil, Columbia and Chile as being particularly stalwart partners, as well as many others, like El Salvador, which currently has peacekeeping troops in Mali and has contributed similarly in the past to other places.

Working with partners often involves enhancing their military capabilities, he said. The return on investment for doing that results in a more secure, stable and prosperous hemisphere.

Enhancing military capabilities in the region can take various forms, including bilateral and multilateral exercises, which increase interoperability, sharing intelligence and inviting military members to share in military education opportunities, he said.

Faller mentioned the top threats the hemisphere faces.

A fishing vessel is intercepted by a Coast Guard cutter.
A fishing vessel is intercepted by a Coast Guard cutter.
Lady Kristie
The 83-foot commercial fishing vessel, Lady Kristie, near Tortugas Ecological Reserve, south of Florida, is shown, Feb. 21, 2019. The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew detected the Lady Kristie within a protected area. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Isaac Mayo crew boarded the vessel and identified the following alleged violations: an inoperable high water bilge alarm, a lack of drills being conducted, fishing inside an ecological reserve and exceeding their tow time restriction of 75 minutes.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Coast Guard
VIRIN: 190221-G-G0107-2001C

Most illegal fishing in this hemisphere comes from China. "This has us focused with a sense of urgency day in and day out," he said, mentioning that the U.S. Coast Guard has been taking an active role in enforcement.

China is also working on port and other infrastructure deals, as well as information technology to leverage their own influence in the region, he said, adding that they're also building military partnerships in the area, along with Russia and Iran.

The three nations most receptive to malign influence, he noted, are Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Faller said that in addition to foreign meddling, the other area of concern is the $90 billion a year enterprise run by transnational criminal organizations, who traffic in people, guns, drugs, cyber, money laundering and other activities. 

In some cases, they even control territory, he added.

An airplane lands.
An airplane lands.
Globemaster Landing
A C-17 Globemaster III delivers humanitarian aid from Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., to Cucuta, Colombia Feb. 16, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook
VIRIN: 190216-F-OH871-2032C

In April, the Defense Department, in concert with the State Department, stepped up intelligence sharing of criminal organizations and activities with partner nations, Faller said, with productive results.

Manes said DOD works closely with inter-agencies, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, particularly when it comes to natural disaster and humanitarian assistance.

In March, the department and its American partners began a large-scale campaign to deliver supplies needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Delivering demonstrates U.S. commitment to these nations.

The U.S. is the largest aid donor in the hemisphere, she added, noting that the DOD has been involved in 330 such projects in the last six months.

Manes also mentioned China as being an economic threat to the hemisphere. China overfished their own waters so now they're coming here and decimating local fishing communities. Every nation with a coastline should be worried, she added.

