News   Lethality

DOD Official Outlines Space Strategy

Oct. 7, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

In June, the Defense Department released its Space Strategy document. That document lays out the department's four-pillar strategy for work that needs to be done in space within the next decade and beyond.

Justin T. Johnson, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy, discussed that strategy at a virtual Heritage Foundation event today.

A rocket launches against a blue sky. Flames and smoke billow out underneath.
A rocket launches against a blue sky. Flames and smoke billow out underneath.
Rocket Launch
The Falcon 9 Starlink rocket successfully lifted off of Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Zoe Thacker
VIRIN: 200129-F-AO460-1022M

The first line of effort, he said, is for the U.S. Space Force to build a comprehensive military advantage in space.

The second effort is to integrate space in the joint force and with allies and partners. That mission is primarily the responsibility of U.S. Space Command, which organizes exercises and prepares for the fight in space, should that become necessary, he said.

The third effort, he said, is to shape the strategic environment. That includes such things as educating the public about threats, promoting responsible activities in space and putting adversaries on notice that harmful meddling will be met with a deliberate response from the department at the time and means of its choosing.

Long hoses run to two fighter jets.
Long hoses run to two fighter jets.
Scene Photo
Two F-22 Raptor aircraft refuel from an MC-130J Commando on the flightline of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, January 29, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Senior Airman Marcel Williams, Air Force
VIRIN: 200129-F-UQ502-1519M

The fourth effort, he said, is to work with allies, partners, industry and other U.S. agencies. For example, NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Commerce Department are working to help streamline regulations for industry. In turn, the DOD is relying on help from industry.

Overall, the Space Development Agency is the key strategist. 

Allies and partners are excited to work with the U.S., he added, and already, 20 nations and 100 academic and industry partners are collaborating with the department.

A rocket lifts off from Florida launch pad.
A rocket lifts off from Florida launch pad.
Rocket Launch
A Falcon 9 Starlink rocket successfully launches from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020. Starlink is a satellite constellation targeted to provide high-speed internet across the globe.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Joshua Conti, U.S. Space Force
VIRIN: 200818-D-DJ189-1001

Johnson pointed out why the Defense Space Strategy is so important. "China and Russia are aggressively developing counter-space capabilities specifically designed to hold U.S. and allied space capabilities at risk. China and Russia have made space a warfighting domain."

He mentioned numerous examples of Russia and China deploying systems that could potentially knock out U.S. satellites, which are vital to such things as missile warning; precision, navigation and timing; and weather forecasting.

Besides the military aspect, Johnson mentioned that space is vital to U.S. and global commerce. "Our $20 trillion U.S. economy runs on space."

Related Video: Defense Department Space Policy Expert Discusses 'New Race for Space'
space Space Command Defense Space Strategy

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
The Undersecretary of Defense Financial Management Awards for 2019 were presented Oct. 5, in a Pentagon ceremony.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
The Alaska Air National Guard is supporting local residents by preparing hundred of meals every month at a small kitchen from food donated by food banks and other charitable organizations.
New York was one of the first states impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so New York National Guard members passed on lessons they learned in mitigating the effect of the virus to their Brazilian counterparts.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov signed a 10-year road map charting defense cooperation between the two countries over the next decade.
The Defense Department is on board with the intent of the Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017, and is on track with implementing its requirements, a senior DOD official said.
Right in the middle of his years playing in the NFL as a running back, Woody Campbell deployed to South Vietnam and served in the Army as a military policeman.
The Army Medical Research and Development Command assembled a team of experts to help the Defense Department produce and procure medical materiel in response to equipment shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I want to find...