News   Know Your Military

Families, People Have Been Priority Since Start of COVID-19

Oct. 21, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

As early as January, Defense Department officials were aware of the possibility of a medical crisis due to the coronavirus, and began then to issue guidance to be ready, Matthew P. Donovan, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness said.

A man sits behind a table. Behind him, a sign reads, "The Pentagon - Washington."
A man sits behind a table. Behind him, a sign reads, "The Pentagon - Washington."
Matthew P. Donovan
In this file photo, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Matthew P. Donovan, participates in the 2020 Virtual Military Family Caucus Summit, October 9, 2020, at the Pentagon.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marv Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 201009-D-FW736-1014

"After consulting with Secretary Esper, by the end of January, I issued the department's first force health protection guidance addressing COVID-19 to protect our people," he said, speaking today during a virtual discussion with the Blue Star Families and the Association of Defense Communities.

Since that time the department has issued a total of 13 force health protection supplements to address issues impacting service members and their families. Along with maintaining the national security mission and supporting the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19, taking care of military personnel and their families have been a top priority for the department since the beginning of the pandemic, Donovan told families at the event.

He said in the face of the uncertainty the pandemic has brought, Defense Department policies that have empowered installation commanders with the authorities needed to make the best decisions for their commands based on local conditions.

A service member holds her daughter in her lap.
A service member holds her daughter in her lap.
Mother and Daughter
Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, along with their families and friends, take part in Family Day activities in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 14, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren
VIRIN: 190914-Z-LY731-1117C
Young children and parents are seated as members in an audience.
Young children and parents are seated as members in an audience.
Family Farewell
Family members watch a farewell ceremony at the Fort William Henry Harrison Reserve Center gymnasium in Helena, Mont., Sept. 7, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson
VIRIN: 190907-A-LD390-244C

"These adjustments help people impacted by travel restrictions, extended expiration dates of military and dependent ID cards and allowed service members to carry over up to 120 days of accrued leave into fiscal year 2023," he said.

To help military personnel and their families, the department also declared commissaries and other facilities "mission essential" during the pandemic to ensure they could stay open, Donovan said.

For medical care, he said, the Defense Health Agency and TRICARE expanded and incentivized telehealth services to ensure beneficiaries were better able to receive necessary care, he said.

"[We also] extended licensed providers greater flexibility to provide health care services in other states and waived co-pays and cost shares for in-network telehealth services," Donovan said.

A service member interacts with his children who are seated on playground equipment.
A service member interacts with his children who are seated on playground equipment.
Swing Smiles
Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, along with their families and friends, take part in Family Day activities in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 14, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren
VIRIN: 190914-Z-LY731-1082C

To better support families during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep them abreast of support options, Donovan said, the department increased military community and family policy efforts. 

"We launched a section on our Military OneSource website specifically dedicated to COVID-19, to ensure our military community received the latest and most accurate information," he said. "Just this month, we launched the My Military OneSource mobile application, which is available for download on smartphones and tablets to provide easier access to information, support and referrals."

Within military-operated schools across the department, he said, the Department of Defense Education Activity, or DoDEA, early on responded to the transition of over 70,000 students and 14,000 faculty members to remote education environments. As part of that effort, he said, they also issued around 8,000 laptop computers to students and set up 250 internet hotspots to connect students to educational opportunities.

Multiple service members wearing black face masks march in a line. An American flag hangs above them.
Multiple service members wearing black face masks march in a line. An American flag hangs above them.
San Antonio Procession
Air Force basic military graduation is held at the 320th Training Squadron’s Airman Training Complex on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 16, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Johnny Saldivar, Air Force
VIRIN: 200416-F-YQ806-0206Y

As part of the greater, whole-of-nation response to COVID-19, the military health system has also played a part in trying to stop the spread of the pandemic, he said. 

"Our military health system also quickly responded by making significant investments to accelerate the research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics," Donovan said.  Part of that is the Defense Department's partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services as part of Operation Warp Speed.

"All of us at the Department of Defense hold an unwavering commitment to caring for our warfighters and their families," Donovan said. "In personnel and readiness, we understand how much our people rely on the resources we provide. This is a no-fail mission for us."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Know Your Military Military Families coronavirus

Explore

The nation's post-Cold War experiences of operating in uncontested domains are over, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said at an international security conference.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper will join fellow NATO defense ministers virtually to discuss strengthening deterrence, fairer burden-sharing and the NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Research has shown that relationship difficulties are at the heart of many problems in the military, and DOD officials are creating programs for service members and their families to get help.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, created a new socially distanced music experience for recovering soldiers amid the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper discussed the importance of alliances and partnerships in national security during an event at the Atlantic Council.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the prime missions of Marine Corps Systems Command has been to protect its personnel from the spread of COVID-19.

I want to find...