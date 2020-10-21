News   Reform

'Swat Team of Nerds' Tackles Tough Tech Challenges

Oct. 21, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Digital Service is a team of 82 engineers, data scientists and computer scientists, working on some of the hardest problems in the Defense Department.

A man speaks virtually.
A man speaks virtually.
Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein, the director of the Defense Digital Service, speaks virtually to the Center for theNew American Security in Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 201021-O-ZZ999-001M

Brett Goldstein, DDS director, said they're a "swat team of nerds." He spoke remotely today to the Center for a New American Security in Washington, D.C.

A big advantage of DDS, he said, is that it reports directly to the secretary of defense.

That means the team is able to quickly answer the call if any tech issue arises. He also said that they could work on large projects rapidly when needed.  

A sailor does maintenance on a computer.
A sailor does maintenance on a computer.
Maintenance Work
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dean Caniban conducts maintenance on a computer in the automated data processing help desk center of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, Oct. 9, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee
VIRIN: 201009-N-WS494-1025

DDS has worked on the much-publicized "hack the Pentagon" program, which looks for vulnerabilities in the department's information technology systems and comes up with ways to fix them, as well as to improve software and hardware.

Currently, DDS is partnering with the National Security Agency to cyber-protect Operation Warp Speed's search for a COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

DDS has also partnered with the medical community to develop COVID-19 symptoms checkers, which DOD personnel and their families can use to figure out if they need to get medical care, he said.

Another important ongoing program is the counter-unmanned aerial systems initiative, which addresses the problem of being attacked by swarms of small, hard-to-detect unmanned aircraft systems. Goldstein said that a rapid response team is on standby to fly out to remote areas should the problem arise.

A woman wearing a mask works on a computer.
A woman wearing a mask works on a computer.
Cyber Operator
North Carolina Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Latrica Quander-Freeman, a cyber operator assigned to the 263rd Combat Communications Squadron, updates a computer as part of Cyber Shield 2020 held Sept. 24, 2020, at the North Carolina National Guard’s Fort Fisher Training Center in Kure Beach, N.C.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200924-Z-OU450-1078

For example, when the USNS Comfort and Mercy hospital ships were aiding in the COVID-19 effort, DDS personnel were helping to ensure small UAS were not being used to attack them.

DDS is also working with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to advance AI and machine learning, he said.

Most DDS employees recruited are civilians coming for two- to four-year terms, from the Silicon Valley world. The selection process is very rigorous, he said, because those who are selected will be working on the hardest problems in the department. 

Person tests network.
Person tests network.
Squad Test
Army Sgt. 1st Class Patrick O. Huggins tests the squad area network capability during the Network Modernization Experiment taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200910-A-OL973-637

Goldstein said the team members are given the most "wicked" projects to work on and they're okay with that because "engineers love challenges."

Some advice Goldstein has for information technology leaders in the department: "We need to sometimes talk a little less and execute a little more. Sometimes we'll be dead-on and sometimes we'll fail, learn from the failure and then be okay with the failure and just try again. Like that's the type of environment we need to encourage. Americans are innovative. We need to foster that innovation here."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

reform National Security Agency coronavirus ows warp speed technology

Explore

The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The nation's post-Cold War experiences of operating in uncontested domains are over, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said at an international security conference.
As early as January, Defense Department officials were aware of the possibility of a medical crisis due to the coronavirus and began to issue guidance to be ready, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness said.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper will join fellow NATO defense ministers virtually to discuss strengthening deterrence, fairer burden-sharing and the NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Research has shown that relationship difficulties are at the heart of many problems in the military, and DOD officials are creating programs for service members and their families to get help.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, created a new socially distanced music experience for recovering soldiers amid the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper discussed the importance of alliances and partnerships in national security during an event at the Atlantic Council.

I want to find...