News   Partnerships

Esper Repeats U.S. Commitment to Guarantee Israel's Qualitative Edge

Oct. 22, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

During an impromptu press conference, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark. T. Esper reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to maintain Israel's qualitative superiority in weapons sales.

Two men dressed in suits and wearing face masks greet one another with a handshake outside a large building.
Two men dressed in suits and wearing face masks greet one another with a handshake outside a large building.
Official Departure
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper greets Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, prior to hosting a Bilat at the Pentagon, Oct. 22, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marv Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 201022-D-FW736-1001

Esper repeated the American commitment after meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Pentagon. It was the second visit of the future Israeli prime minister to the Pentagon in less than a month.

"It was important for me once again to reaffirm the special relationship between our two countries, the commitment we made to Israel security that's based on our shared values, our shared history and the commonalities between our two peoples," Esper said. " I want to thank you for your personal efforts in the past few weeks, and I want to state again, how committed we are to Israel's qualitative military edge when it comes to defense sales, and our commitment to Israel security, which has been long-standing and guaranteed and ironclad."

Two men dressed in suits and wearing face masks sit next to one another; each is signing a document.
Two men dressed in suits and wearing face masks sit next to one another; each is signing a document.
Signing Partners
Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz signed a security document during a meeting at the Pentagon, Oct. 22, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marv Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 201022-D-FW736-1003
Two men dressed in suits and wearing face masks stand next to one another; each holds a binder with a seal in the middle.
Two men dressed in suits and wearing face masks stand next to one another; each holds a binder with a seal in the middle.
Esper and Gantz
Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz signed a security document during their meeting at the Pentagon, Oct. 22, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marv Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 201022-D-FW736-1004

Gantz thanked the secretary for the guarantees and praised the bipartisan consensus around aid to Israel. "I want to thank the American administration for supporting it," Gantz said. "Now that we are entering an era of good and positive normalization processes in the Middle East, which actually can face aggressive Iran over all the region. This … continued cooperation, I would say, is so very important."

Related News Release: Readout of Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper's Meeting With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz
Related Transcript: SECDEF Remarks With Israeli Minister of Defense Gantz at the Pentagon
partnerships Esper Defense Secretary israel

Explore

The chief of space operations and commander of U.S. Space Command discussed challenges the U.S. is facing in space and the Space Force's efforts to address them.
The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
Dover Air Force Base is the first Air Mobility Command base to conduct an exercise known as Ready EAGLE, an initiative designed to enhance medical preparedness and response.
The Defense Digital Service is a team of 82 engineers, data scientists and computer scientists working on some of the hardest problems in the Defense Department.
The nation's post-Cold War experiences of operating in uncontested domains are over, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said at an international security conference.
As early as January, Defense Department officials were aware of the possibility of a medical crisis due to the coronavirus and began to issue guidance to be ready, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness said.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper will join fellow NATO defense ministers virtually to discuss strengthening deterrence, fairer burden-sharing and the NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

I want to find...