News   Defense News

DOD Participates in Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

Oct. 30, 2020 | BY FEVS COMMUNICATION CAMPAIGN

For the 10th consecutive year, the Defense Department is participating in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.  

A poster depicting the announcement of a survey.
A poster depicting the announcement of a survey.
FEVS Survey
For the 10th consecutive year, the Defense Department is participating in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Courtesy of the FEVS Communication Campaign
VIRIN: 201030-O-ZZ999-1010

Administered annually, this questionnaire measures federal employees' perceptions of conditions in their agencies, and is a tool for employees to voice their opinions confidentially on topics such as agency leadership, work environment, opportunities for professional growth, supervisor efficacy, and other areas supporting employee and agency success. New this year is a series of questions on how the COVID-19 national emergency affects employees. 

The FEVS is administered via email to eligible (full-time and part-time, permanent, non-seasonal) employees who came on board by October, 2019. A weekly reminder will be sent to eligible employees to complete the survey which ends Nov. 4, 2020. 

Responses are anonymous, strictly confidential, and reported only at an aggregate level — no individual can be identified. Survey results provide data for informing agency policy; measure factors that influence recruitment, outreach, retention; and advance human capital management. FEVS data allows agencies to support employee engagement activities and enables leadership to identify necessary improvements, and realize greater workplace effectiveness and efficiencies.

A service member types at a laptop keyboard.
A service member types at a laptop keyboard.
Typing
A service member types at a laptop keyboard.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps
VIRIN: 081123-M-ZZ999-010

"Completing the FEVS is an opportunity for employees to collectively and anonymously let management know where attention needs to be focused to make the workplace better, desirable, responsive and welcoming to all employees," DOD FEVS Program Manager Berenice Eberhart said. "The results provide agency leadership insight into areas where improvements have been made, as well as areas where improvements are needed. Your participation matters to DOD."

For additional information, please contact Berenice Eberhart FEVS DOD/DCPAS Program Manager, at Berenice.l.eberhart.civ@mail.mil. Click here to learn more about the OPM Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.

survey reform

Explore

The Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Strategy directs DOD to accelerate the adoption of AI and the creation of a force fit for the times.
The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
Tennessee Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Briana Lindquist keeps planes in the air. As a boom operator, she is part of a team that refuels planes midflight.
Passengers getting off planes coming from outside New York are now being greeted by New York National Guard soldiers and airmen assisting the state health department in enforcing New York's COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Army 2nd Lt. Robert Femoyer managed to safely guide his damaged B-17 bomber and its crew from Germany to England despite suffering severe injuries, demonstrating the courage and composure that earned him the Medal of Honor.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper got a chance to see the Israeli Iron Dome antimissile battery that the U.S. Army is buying during a visit to Tel Aviv.
The Defense Department has rewritten the rules for acquisition to make it easier to more quickly deliver hypersonic weapons.
During a visit to Bahrain, service members told Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper that they do not want the Defense Department to lose focus on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the force.

I want to find...