DOD Participates in Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

For the 10th consecutive year, the Defense Department is participating in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.
Administered annually, this questionnaire measures federal employees' perceptions of conditions in their agencies, and is a tool for employees to voice their opinions confidentially on topics such as agency leadership, work environment, opportunities for professional growth, supervisor efficacy, and other areas supporting employee and agency success. New this year is a series of questions on how the COVID-19 national emergency affects employees.
The FEVS is administered via email to eligible (full-time and part-time, permanent, non-seasonal) employees who came on board by October, 2019. A weekly reminder will be sent to eligible employees to complete the survey which ends Nov. 4, 2020.
Responses are anonymous, strictly confidential, and reported only at an aggregate level — no individual can be identified. Survey results provide data for informing agency policy; measure factors that influence recruitment, outreach, retention; and advance human capital management. FEVS data allows agencies to support employee engagement activities and enables leadership to identify necessary improvements, and realize greater workplace effectiveness and efficiencies.
"Completing the FEVS is an opportunity for employees to collectively and anonymously let management know where attention needs to be focused to make the workplace better, desirable, responsive and welcoming to all employees," DOD FEVS Program Manager Berenice Eberhart said. "The results provide agency leadership insight into areas where improvements have been made, as well as areas where improvements are needed. Your participation matters to DOD."
For additional information, please contact Berenice Eberhart FEVS DOD/DCPAS Program Manager, at Berenice.l.eberhart.civ@mail.mil. Click here to learn more about the OPM Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.