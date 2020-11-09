News   Know Your Military

App for Military Resources Available to Service Members, Families

Nov. 9, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The "My Military OneSource" mobile app is now available for service members and their families for free by downloading it on Google Play or Apples App Store.

The purpose of Military OneSource is to put as many resources as possible in one place, so people have an easier time finding what they need, said Erika Slaton, the associate director for Military Community Support Programs. The app makes it more convenient when users are away from their computers and are only carrying a smartphone.

Each year, Military OneSource connects hundreds of thousands of service members and their families to resources to help improve their quality of life, Slaton said.

Resources offered include:

  • Child care options
  • Relationship counseling 
  • Domestic violence awareness
  • Parenting tips
  • A Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program digital library
  • Tips for communicating in a long-distance relationship
  • Moving and housing
  • Tax services
  • Confidential help
  • Financial and legal assistance
  • Education and employment
  • Confidential non-medical counseling
  • Health and wellness
  • Benefits finder
  • Recreation, travel and shopping
  • Installation program directory

The user-friendly design of the new My Military OneSource app is based on comprehensive data analysis and user input, including in-depth interviews with more than 300 service members, spouses and service providers; analysis of user satisfaction data input from military leadership and program managers; and a thorough review of best practices, Slaton said. 

"To ensure the My Military OneSource mobile app continues to meet the needs of the military community, we will evaluate user feedback to help inform ongoing updates and enhancements, as well as new features," Slaton, who added that feedback is particularly important to improving the site, said.

Besides the app, users can visit the Military OneSource website on their computer. There's also a toll-free call center manned 24/7/365.

Users can trust the My Military OneSource app, website and call center because it guarantees their confidentiality with a few mandatory exceptions, Slaton said. Military OneSource must disclose illegal activities and situations to prevent harm to self or others.  

Those eligible for Military OneSource are Defense Department service members, including National Guard and Reserve, irrespective of activation status, DOD expeditionary civilians, Coast Guard members when activated for the Navy, survivors, veterans up to 365 days post-separation or retirement and family members of all the categories listed.

Military OneSource is a DOD-funded program that is both a call center and website that provides free comprehensive information, support and resources on every aspect of military life.

About Military Community and Family Policy 

Military Community and Family Policy is directly responsible for establishing quality-of-life policies and programs that help our guardians of country, their families and survivors be well and mission-ready. Military OneSource is the gateway to programs and services that support the everyday needs of the 5.2 million service members and immediate family members of the military community. These DOD services can be accessed 24/7/365 around the world.

Spotlight: Military Family Support Spotlight: Military Family Support: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Military-Family-Support/

Related News Release: Department of Defense Launches New ‘My Military OneSource’ Mobile Application
I want to find...