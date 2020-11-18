News   Reform

Special Operations Leader to Report Directly to Acting Defense Secretary

Nov. 18, 2020 | BY Dave Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department today started the process of elevating special operations forces on par with military departments per authority from the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, according to the acting defense secretary.

Christopher C. Miller directed the assistant secretary of defense for special operations/low-intensity conflict to report directly to him. His announcement was made today to troops at Fort Bragg, N.C.

13:39

"This reform will immediately improve agility to the department and the command and will enable us to streamline information flow, enhance decision making, and more adaptively and adeptly support our commanders and their superb soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines," he said.

The change is also in line with the National Defense Strategy and will bolster the department's efforts to remain ahead in the great power competition with Russia and China as well as combating transnational threats, he added.

Miller said he hopes that in the future, Congress will elevate the ASD (SO/LIC) position to under secretary of defense.

Should any actors underestimate our resolve, or attempt to undermine our efforts, we will not hesitate to restore deterrence and defeat any and all threats."
Christopher C. Miller, Acting Defense Secretary

In other remarks, Miller said that yesterday, the president ordered the downsizing of the U.S. force presence in Afghanistan and Iraq by 2,500 troops in each country by Jan. 15, "in a manner that protects our fighting men and women and our hard-earned gains."

He added: "Should any actors underestimate our resolve, or attempt to undermine our efforts, we will not hesitate to restore deterrence and defeat any and all threats."

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, acting under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, who also spoke, noted that President John F. Kennedy predicted the need for special operations forces, which are particularly suited to unconventional warfare.

"The global demands for special operations forces, then and now has confirmed President Kennedy's foresight. And now under the leadership of President [Donald J.] Trump, we are fully realizing President Kennedy's prescient view of special operations forces," he said.

 

Miller acting defense secretary National Defense Strategy reform

Explore

The National Defense Strategy provides a clear road map for the Department of Defense to meet the challenges posed by a re-emergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia. The National Defense Strategy acknowledges an increasingly complex global security environment, characterized by overt challenges to the free and open international order.
Two years ago the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center was created to grab the transformative potential of artificial intelligence technology for the benefit of America's national security, and it has grown substantially from humble beginnings.
The Defense Department recognizes the service and sacrifice of our military families, and dedicates resources, services, policies and programs to support the more than 2 million uniformed service members and 2.6 million family members across the globe.
Using the resources of the federal government and the U.S. private sector, Operation Warp Speed will accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to counter COVID-19 by January 2021.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
A $1.4 million, 40-bed field hospital donated to South Africa by the United States has been set up in the city of Mahikeng to help fight the coronavirus.
Diversity and inclusion are a top priority for the Defense Department, the department's director for manpower and personnel said.
The United States will draw down forces in Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan. 15, 2021, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller said at the Pentagon.
The USO at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, had the opportunity to deliver the three-millionth USO care package, Nov. 11, 2020. Each year the USO sends care packages to members of the U.S. military all over the world.
The United States works with partner nations to mitigate civilian casualties as much as possible during military operations, adhering to the Law of Armed Conflict, also known as International Humanitarian Law.