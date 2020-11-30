News   Know Your Military

Defense Department's Annual Housing Satisfaction Survey Begins Soon

Nov. 30, 2020

W. Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of defense for sustainment and the Defense Department's chief housing officer, is inviting DOD housing residents to participate in the department's annual housing satisfaction survey, which is scheduled to launch in December. 

An apartment building.
An apartment building.
Timbers Housing
An apartment building in the Timbers housing community at Fort Drum, N.Y.. Built by Mountain Community Homes in 2009 for single and unaccompanied soldiers, the four-building apartment community was rated best in the Army in 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Courtesy photo by Mountain Community Homes
VIRIN: 191114-O-ZZ999-003

Each year, DOD, working through the military departments, surveys current residents of government-owned, government-leased, or privatized family housing and current residents of privatized unaccompanied housing. The goal is to obtain feedback regarding their living experience.  

Survey participation is voluntary, and Gillis encourages residents to share their views about their current housing, resident services and community amenities. According to Gillis, "Resident feedback is important to help the department improve the quality of housing and customer care available to residents."

A man makes notes on a clipboard while standing in a doorway.
A man makes notes on a clipboard while standing in a doorway.
House Inspection
A housing inspector carries out a quality assurance inspection of a home in the Patton Village housing area at Fort Benning, Ga., Nov. 21, 2019, with the aim of having it ready for occupancy by a military family. Fort Benning has made housing inspections much more stringent during the past year as part of a broad effort to improve on-post housing services.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Patrick Albright, Army
VIRIN: 191121-A-YH902-264C

A link to the survey* will be sent via email to each household by one of the two third-party consulting firms administering the feedback collection, tabulation and analysis on the department's behalf. Only one person per address will receive the invitation email. All respondent information will be kept confidential. It will not be linked to the overall feedback results shared with DOD or the results that DOD shares with privatized housing companies or other stakeholders.

The survey results will help inform plans for near-term and future improvements to housing, resident services and community amenities. Gillis emphasized the importance of getting the perspectives of service members and families so the department can provide them with a better quality of life through improved housing and community services. 

A white van drives in front of a row of homes.
A white van drives in front of a row of homes.
Jackson Housing
Post housing at Fort Jackson, S.C.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army photo
VIRIN: 200212-A-A4507-001A

Each military service will announce the specific date in December when its survey will launch; each survey will remain open for responses for at least 45 days. Residents of DOD government-owned, government-leased or privatized housing should contact their installation's military housing office if they have questions or need technical support, or if their household does not receive an email containing a survey link by Dec. 18.

*OMB Control Number: 0704-0553; OMB Exp. Date: 03/31/2022

