News   Partnerships

Miller Seeks to Strengthen Hemispheric Partnership

Dec. 3, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller stressed the need to strengthen partnerships in the Western Hemisphere during the virtual Conference of the Defense Ministers of the Americas.

The conference — hosted by Chile — marks 25 years of meetings. The ministers discussed the situation in the Americas and how the countries of the hemisphere can more closely work together.

"Our nations share common interests that transcend our differences, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and combating transnational threats," Miller said in prepared remarks for the conference. "Moreover, with our like-minded partners, we share common values such as human rights, democracy and respect for the rule of law."

Two ships sit beside one another with a cable stretched between them. U.S. Coast Guard is written on the side of one ship.
Two ships sit beside one another with a cable stretched between them. U.S. Coast Guard is written on the side of one ship.
Pacific Partners
The USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean, April 20, 2020. The Waesche is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes countering illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Dave Horning
VIRIN: 200419-G-G0200-1001

Miller said holding the conference is even more important since the international rules-based system in place since the end of World War II is under "duress" from China and Russia. 

Those countries are working to undermine the free and open order and exploit nations to benefit Russia and China. The two great power competitors often use predatory practices and coercion to bend smaller nations to their wills.

"At the same time, problems posed by transnational criminal organizations, social unrest, natural disasters and the global pandemic further endanger the peace and security we have all worked hard to build over the past two and a half decades," Miller said.

There are three nations in the hemisphere that are problems — Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The defense ministers must discuss these three nations and efforts to persuade these nations to return to democratic rule through free and fair elections and end violence in their countries, he said.

Even if nations disagree on some events in the region, there are more they agree on, the acting secretary said, and he praised efforts in the hemisphere to enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The nations are also working together to address transnational threats. 

"In the realm of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, we recognize that these challenges extend beyond borders, threatening the well-being of all our citizens," Miller said. "This requires us to look for ways to work together across the region as efficiently as possible." 

A man wearing a military uniform and surgical gloves treats a baby being held in mother's arms.
A man wearing a military uniform and surgical gloves treats a baby being held in mother's arms.
USNS Comfort
Navy Ensign Blake Compton, a nurse from Shawnee, Okla., treats a child aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort in Ecuador in 2019. The Comfort sailed through the region to help relieve pressure on national medical systems strained by an increase in Venezuelan migrants.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Jacob Gleich
VIRIN: 190628-A-ZB549-435C

Miller highlighted Chile's disaster cooperation mechanism — a tool that facilitates information exchange on humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities among conference states.

"For our part, I am proud to note that U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command…have executed 441 coronavirus relief projects in support of 30 nations in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean — with a total value of $30.4 million," he said.

He also pointed to the 2019 deployment of the hospital ship USNS Comfort to the region to provide humanitarian assistance and medical care to Venezuelan refugees.

"In late 2021, we will again deploy the Comfort to the region to relieve pressure on our partners and increase their resilience," Miller said. 

The secretary also highlighted Southcom's Health Engagement Assistance Response Team pilot. This is an aerial medical deployment focused on non-COVID-19 patients in urgent need of medical care in Central America and the Caribbean. 

The most recent hurricane season — the most active since weather records have been kept — also saw Southcom providing aid to hard-hit nations in Central America completing 243 missions, saving 850 lives and delivering over one million pounds of humanitarian assistance to partners hit by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. 

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, homes and their livelihoods caused by these natural disasters; and these events underscore the importance of our work together at this conference," the acting secretary said.

Transnational criminal organizations remain a threat in the region. From drugs to refugees to weapons, these groups foster violence and corruption wherever they operate, he said.

Soldiers wait to attach a sling to a descending helicopter.
Soldiers wait to attach a sling to a descending helicopter.
Joint Ops
Soldiers with Joint Task Force Bravo’s 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment and Army Forces Battalion Headquarters Support Company conduct joint sling-load operations at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Aug. 31, 2020. JTF-B and Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command conducted sling-load operations to maintain a ready and highly competent force capable of transporting cargo expediently for rapid crisis response scenarios. The remainder of the task force is prepared to deploy to the region to work alongside partner nations' militaries, enhancing combined crisis response efforts in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Gonzalez
VIRIN: 200831-M-EH454-0028

"I am proud of the progress we've made on this front, but we must also do more to thwart resource predation by both state actors and criminal groups, which has increased this year," the acting secretary said. "Activities such as illegal mining, wildlife trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing threaten economic and national security and are detrimental to our pursuit of stability and prosperity."

Miller also spoke of the 20th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

"We recognize that a military is at its best when it is inclusive and representative of the society it defends and when it accounts for the unique security needs of the entire population," he said. "That's why the Department of Defense is committed to building a more diverse workforce at all levels, promoting equal opportunity for all, and ensuring we incorporate the perspectives of men and women into our plans, policies and operations."

He praised the partner nations that are working to increase the meaningful participation of women in the defense and security sectors and promote their safety and security.

"Doing so will ensure that we leverage the full breadth of talent each of our nations provide to meet the security challenges of the 21st century," he said.

partnerships acting defense secretary Miller Northern Command Southern Command

Explore

U.S. Cyber Command and Estonian Defense Forces' cyber command conducted a joint defensive operation to counter malicious cyber actors and strengthen the cyber defense capability of both nations' critical assets.
The Defense Department faces an environmental cleanup liability of around $33 billion, which is the second largest liability behind personnel benefits, the assistant secretary of defense for sustainment said.
The upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic must be countered and remedied before the United States can budget its military to prevail in great power competition, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley said.
Operation Warp Speed officials provided details on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process and encouraged Americans to educate themselves about the vaccines.
The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron employed a different approach to disinfecting classrooms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.
The 2019 Survey of Active Duty Spouses provides the Defense Department with guides on how to adjust family policy in the coming years, the principal deputy under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness said.
The geopolitical world has changed mightily over a generation, but that is nothing compared with the changes in technology, and the U.S. military must keep pace to defend the nation, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The Defense Department is working to improve the delivery of DOD information technology by consolidating IT systems that are separate from the military services, a senior Defense Department official said.
Through careful planning led by the COVID-19 response team and strict adherence to the guidelines by all on Soto Cano Air Base, the COVID-19 mitigation efforts have remained effective and ensure the small base continues to meet its mission requirements.
The increase in telework as a result of COVID-19 has provided adversaries more attack surface to cause harm to defense networks. This, among other factors, has increased the Defense Department's focus on zero trust architecture, the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency said.