News   Armed With Science

NGA Deputy Discusses Technology in Government at Cyber Summit

Dec. 3, 2020 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

Technology innovation is about people and making sure the best are hired, the deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency said today in a discussion on "Driving Technology in Government" at the virtual 2020 Aspen Cyber Summit.   

47:23

Dr. Stacey Dixon said the internship program at NGA, a prime example, has developed is a way to get a lot of innovative thinking and new skill sets. The agency is not only able to bring in a more diverse part of its workforce by focusing on a university, it's getting students excited about NGA. "We find that once you give [interns] very meaningful projects to work on, they will come back year after year, and, then, our conversion rate to full-time employment is hovering at about the 70% mark with the interns," she noted. 

Dixon said such a program is a good way for students to try out the government to see if it's something that might interest them. And as for people coming in from the outside, she says not to assume their ideas are the best ideas. 

"Yes, government tends to be more bureaucratic in many ways than industry," she said. "However, once you figure out how things work, you can bring your new ideas, and you will find that there are a lot of innovative people and capabilities inside [government]. And it's a matter of merging the two: bringing your experiences from the outside in, and then figuring out how to interact and collaborate within the government to get your ideas to move forward."

A drawing shows the interior of a concept building for the Next National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency West, July 9, 2019. The entire campus is expected to be operational in 2025.
A drawing shows the interior of a concept building for the Next National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency West, July 9, 2019. The entire campus is expected to be operational in 2025.
Design Time
The Army Corps of Engineers and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency reveal concept renderings for the Next NGA West (N2W) campus from the design-build team McCarthy HITT's winning proposal, April 9, 2019. The entire campus is expected to be operational in 2025.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: James Lowe
VIRIN: 190409-A-YB451-0002M

COVID-19 and teleworking put NGA in a place where the agency needed to figure out how to operate in a world in which most employees were out of the building very quickly and needed to get a lot of meaningful work done, she said.

NGA gave employees a challenge to see what they could find out in terms of publicly- and commercially-available data that can contribute to their mission, she said.

"We've been astounded at the types of products and analysis we've been able to do that has either been standalone products or products that we could bring in and enhance with classified information," Dixon said. 

NGA is allowing people to know their innovation, productivity and ability to learn something new is welcome, she said. "That's the kind of environment we want. We want people who are willing to go learn new things and figure out how to make them work within the mission that we've given them."

A drawing shows buildings in a large city.
A drawing shows buildings in a large city.
City Line
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency reveal concept renderings for the Next NGA West (N2W) campus from the design-build team McCarthy HITT's winning proposal, April 9, 2019. The entire campus is expected to be operational in 2025.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: James Lowe
VIRIN: 190409-A-YB451-0001M

Dixon said she wants the American people to have more trust in government, in general. 

"In the intelligence community, we have a lot of secrets, but we really go out of our way to be transparent, to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars," she said. 

"We're really jeopardizing our future, so I want faith in our government… and an understanding [that] I want to keep this country safe. I want to keep this country prosperous. And I want to make sure that our values are values that we can define and determine, so anything that the public can do to help, that is what I'm asking."

technology Armed With Science Cyber Intelligence

Explore

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller stressed the need to strengthen partnerships in the Western Hemisphere during the virtual Conference of the Defense Ministers of the Americas.
U.S. Cyber Command and Estonian Defense Forces' cyber command conducted a joint defensive operation to counter malicious cyber actors and strengthen the cyber defense capability of both nations' critical assets.
The Defense Department faces an environmental cleanup liability of around $33 billion, which is the second largest liability behind personnel benefits, the assistant secretary of defense for sustainment said.
The upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic must be countered and remedied before the United States can budget its military to prevail in great power competition, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley said.
Operation Warp Speed officials provided details on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process and encouraged Americans to educate themselves about the vaccines.
The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron employed a different approach to disinfecting classrooms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.
The 2019 Survey of Active Duty Spouses provides the Defense Department with guides on how to adjust family policy in the coming years, the principal deputy under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness said.
The geopolitical world has changed mightily over a generation, but that is nothing compared with the changes in technology, and the U.S. military must keep pace to defend the nation, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The Defense Department is working to improve the delivery of DOD information technology by consolidating IT systems that are separate from the military services, a senior Defense Department official said.
Through careful planning led by the COVID-19 response team and strict adherence to the guidelines by all on Soto Cano Air Base, the COVID-19 mitigation efforts have remained effective and ensure the small base continues to meet its mission requirements.