Army Secretary Releases Results of Fort Hood Review

Dec. 8, 2020 , Army News Service

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy and the five civilian members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee today unveiled the results of a three-month examination of the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, Texas, and the surrounding military community.

The independent review, which was directed by McCarthy, arose from the questions and concerns voiced by family members of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, Congress and Hispanic advocacy groups during the investigation into the Guillén's disappearance and murder.

The committee examined the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community to determine whether they reflect the Army's commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity and freedom from sexual harassment.

Committee members Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White conducted a two-week, fact-finding mission to the post, meeting with unit leaders, soldiers, members of the Guillén family, local officials, law enforcement and community groups.

The 136-page Report of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee offers findings and recommendations intended to benefit Fort Hood and the entire Army.  

In response, McCarthy has taken significant measures to hold leaders accountable at Fort Hood, instituted a new policy on missing soldiers, and formed the People First Task Force to map out a plan to tackle issues identified in the report.

Senior leaders issued a statement about the report's findings.

