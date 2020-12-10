News   Reform

Study Calls for Building Navy Force Structure to Counter Great Power Competitors

Dec. 10, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The world of great power competition requires a United States Navy and Marine Corps capable of deterring foes, reassuring allies and ensuring trade. To continue to maintain U.S. maritime superiority, the Department of the Navy released the annual 30-year shipbuilding plan, Dec. 10.

A ship fires a gun over the water.
A ship fires a gun over the water.
Exercise at Sea
The USS Winston S. Churchill fires a 5-inch gun during exercises in the Atlantic.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV
VIRIN: 200707-N-PS962-0424M

The plan outlines a larger, modernized force that is fiscally informed.

"The plan calls for a larger fleet of both manned and unmanned vessels prepared to face greater challenges on, above or under the sea by accelerating submarine construction, modernizing aircraft, extending the service life of cruisers and increasing the number of destroyers," David L. Norquist, deputy secretary of defense said.

"Our updated 30-year shipbuilding plan is a credible, affordable road map for achieving maritime supremacy — all while tightening our belts — and sending a strong message to our adversaries like China," Russell Vought, office of management and budget director, said.

The plan is based on the classified Future Naval Force Structure study presented to Congress earlier this month, which looks for the best ways to keep the peace today and in the future, defense officials said.

A submarine breaks through a sheet of ice as it comes to the surface.
A submarine breaks through a sheet of ice as it comes to the surface.
Ice Exercise
The Seawolf-class, fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut surfaces in the Arctic Circle during Ice Exercise 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Mike Demello, Navy
VIRIN: 200305-N-ZZ991-1089M

The United States is the dominant naval power on the globe today. In order to maintain maritime dominance, the study found the naval force needs to grow in capacity and modernize to continue to outpace global threats. 

"Our vision of a free and open international order depends upon our ability to maintain U.S. maritime dominance and freedom of maneuver," Norquist said. "To build this future force, the United States must expand its industrial base to support the fleet we need and not limit the future fleet to the capacity of the industrial base we have."

The Department of the Navy worked with the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Staff to conduct the Future Naval Force Structure Study. This looked at three different fleets that would be required in fiscal 2045. The Navy calls it "Battle Force 2045."

The flat surface of an aircraft carrier sailing on the ocean is seen in a photograph taken from above.
The flat surface of an aircraft carrier sailing on the ocean is seen in a photograph taken from above.
View From Above
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman sailing on the Arabian Sea, Jan. 31, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Swofford
VIRIN: 200131-N-GC347-0680M

The study sees a huge growth in unmanned vessels both surface and subsurface. "Although we reach 355 ships by the 2030s, the plan is about more than numbers of ships. It is about equipping our future force for the enduring defense of our nation," Norquist said.

The study looks to assess naval force options to ensure U.S. Navy and Marine Corps maritime dominance in the era of great power competition. "The focus of the study was to identify the benefits and associated risks of three alternate future fleet architectures in order to inform future naval force structure decisions and the 30-year shipbuilding plan," officials said.

The Navy will still sail proven, traditional capabilities, such as attack submarines, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and air wings, and logistics forces. But the study also looked at building more small multi-mission combatants such as Constellation class frigates. This would enable more efficient distribution of missions across the surface fleet, freeing other assets for critical high-end missions. 

Ships sail alongside each other on the ocean.
Ships sail alongside each other on the ocean.
Sea Sail
The guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat, and the Indian Navy tanker INS Deepak steam in the Arabian Sea during Malabar 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Seaman Drace Wilson
VIRIN: 201119-N-NC885-1006M

The study also looked at large unmanned surface vessels, which would add substantial offensive and defensive fire capacity to the fleet at an affordable cost, officials said. "In the near term, LUSVs are best employed as adjunct fires magazines, with further development potential in future iterations," officials said. 

The study also looked at medium unmanned surface vessels, which show promise as low-cost forward sensors and command-and-control nodes.

Related News Release: Statement From Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist on the Department of the Navy's Report to Congress on the Annual Long-Range Plan for Construction of Naval Vessels
reform Navy Deputy Secretary Norquist China lethality

Explore

Medical logistics experts have started receiving COVID-19 vaccine orders from across the Defense Department in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of a vaccine.
An assessment by the Food and Drug Administration shows the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drug company Pfizer is around 95% effective and could be distributed next week.
Eighty-six new companies were inducted into the Military Spouse Employment Partnership — a Defense Department program that joins with the civilian sector to employ military spouses worldwide.
Defense Department officials announced a phased and coordinated strategic plan for distributing and administering the initial COVID-19 vaccines during a briefing at the Pentagon.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the nation, Brooke Army Medical Center is bracing for the impact of the coming winter months as colder weather drives people indoors where the virus is more likely to spread.
Army leaders unveiled the results of a three-month examination of the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, Texas, and the surrounding military community.
The Navy officially changed the name and mission of the Coastal Riverine squadrons to reflect their role amid a new era of great power competition.
A simulation program that can be installed on ordinary computers and laptops — the Joint Immersive Training System, or JTS — is currently being used to support pilot training.
DOD is emphasizing the use of mission engineering to identify and pursue the right set of capabilities, develop the right requirements, and acquire the right systems and technology for the nation's warfighters.
With just four days' notice, 21 airmen assigned to the 96th Medical Group, based at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., deployed to support COVID-19 operations in North Dakota.