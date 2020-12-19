News   Defense News

Operation Warp Speed Goes on Offense Against COVID-19

Dec. 19, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

With vaccines going into arms across the nation, Operation Warp Speed is on the offense against the coronavirus pandemic that is attacking the United States, Army Gen. Gus Perna, the chief operating officer of the effort, said.

29:11

Perna spoke during a virtual news conference today. He said the United States has been playing defense against the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans in just 10 months. 

"We've been social distancing, we've been washing our hands and we have been wearing masks," Perna said. "It is time to turn the table, and we started doing that last week. We went on the offense. Last week we kicked off the initial distribution of the Pfizer vaccine following (emergency use authorization)."

Warp Speed delivered the first 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to every U.S. state and territory. The general called it a remarkable feat done in spite of snowstorms, the holiday rush and all the other things going on in the United States. "We should all be proud of what has happened," Perna said.

The general foresees shipping 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the month.

First responders across the nation began receiving the vaccine proven to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. The general praised the employees of Pfizer, FedEx, UPS and McKesson for their work and efficiency. 

Corpsman gives sailor shot in arm.
Corpsman gives sailor shot in arm.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Navy Seaman Apprentice Roman Silvestri, a hospitalman, administers one of the first COVID-19 vaccines given at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va., to CMDR. Joseph Kotora, Medical Services director and Emergency Medical Services Medical Director for Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Dec. 15. NMCP was one of the first military treatment facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Seaman Imani N. Daniels
VIRIN: 201215-N-UA653-1035M

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine yesterday and vials of the lifesaving serum are already moving along the logistics route, Perna said. "Boxes are being packed and loaded today," the general said. "Trucks will begin rolling out tomorrow from FedEx and UPS delivering vaccines and kits to the American people across the United States."

The Moderna vaccine can be shipped and stored at standard freezer temperatures. It is being packed in 100-dose containers. "This allows jurisdictions the flexibility to support hard to reach small and more rural areas," Perna said.

The logistical accomplishment has been massive. "This week in total, between Pfizer and Moderna, we have allocated 7.9 million doses of vaccine and we are ready for that distribution," the general said. "We will ship simultaneously to all 64 jurisdictions and five federal entities. Jurisdictions have already ordered the vaccine and we know it is going to 3,700-plus locations. With more requests coming in every day based on allocations."

General watches simulation.
General watches simulation.
Leader Photo
Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, monitors a simulation exercise in Washington, D.C. Nov. 13, 2020. Operation Warp Speed is an effort by several U.S. government components and public and private partnerships to facilitate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: EJ Hersom, DOD
VIRIN: 201113-D-DB155-009M

Perna wants to establish a "cadence" for deliveries to expeditiously get the vaccines in the arms of Americans. Shipments will begin arriving at their destinations on Monday and continue through the week. "We want the American people to have confidence that the cadence we have established will ensure safe and effective vaccines are delivered to them accordingly," he said. "Every member of Operation Warp Speed, wants vaccines in arms, and we are doing everything possible to [reach] that end-state. But we will not cut corners."

Warp Speed is on the offense, but defense is needed to win any game, and Perna urged Americans to continue to play defense. He urged them to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance. "We are a long way from being finished," he said. "Each shipment of vaccine is another few yards gained."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related News Release: HHS and DOD Statements on FDA Authorization of Moderna Vaccine
coronavirus ows warp speed covid19vaccine Distribution

Explore

Vice President Mike Pence announced that personnel in the Space Force will be called Guardians during a White House event.
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller signed a memo directing actions to improve racial and ethnic diversity and inclusion in the military.
Leaders with the Defense, State and Treasury Departments held a virtual meeting to announce the release of the "U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability" document.
Naval Medical Center San Diego is coordinating with regional installation leaders to vaccinate volunteering first responders, such as frontline health care workers, emergency management service personnel and security forces.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff will grow by one member when Space Force Gen. John "Jay" Raymond joins the highest-ranking military, deliberative body in the Defense Department on Dec. 20.
The Air Force made a special Christmas delivery to people living on some of the most remote islands in the world, airdropping more than 3,200 pounds of cargo as part of its 69th annual Operation Christmas Drop.
Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond said partnerships play an important role in the Space Force, and he'll work to cultivate those partnerships with allies, including Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, Germany and Japan.
With the first COVID-19 vaccine already in the arms of some health care workers, the Defense Logistics Agency is ready to ship doses for Defense Department employees outside the continental U.S. and the deployed U.S. Navy Fleet.
The Irregular Warfare Annex to the 2018 National Defense Strategy details how the department seeks to institutionalize and operationalize irregular warfare amid the ongoing recalibration of its focus on peer and near-peer adversaries. 
The Michigan National Guard will work to support hospitals and community health care organizations with logistical and medical assets to ensure the efficient delivery and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.