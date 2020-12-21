News   Defense News

Pfizer, Moderna Drug Companies Produce COVID-19 Vaccine

Dec. 21, 2020 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution had a strong week last week, with 2.9-million doses initially coming from pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, Operation Warp Speed chief operating officer, said in a media briefing today.

51:17

And this week, OWS officials expect about 7.9 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be distributed. Drug-maker Moderna has 5.9-million doses going to 3,400 locations, and 2.1-million Pfizer vaccines are going to 1,000 locations today and tomorrow, Perna said. He added that the vaccines will continue to be ordered on a repetitive basis.

Over the weekend, pharmaceutical company Moderna was granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, and its doses started leaving distribution centers yesterday. 

"I look forward to receiving this vaccine myself in the coming days as part of our efforts to demonstrate to Americans that these vaccines are safe and incredibly effective at preventing COVID-19," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II said in the update.

The secretary also emphasized the ongoing importance of virus mitigation measures. 

Pacific Air Forces command surgeon gets a COVID-19 vaccination.
Pacific Air Forces command surgeon gets a COVID-19 vaccination.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Col. Rudolph Cachuela, Pacific Air Forces command surgeon, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the 15th Medical Group, Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2020. Cachuela encouraged all PACAF airmen and civilians to consider taking the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr., Air Force
VIRIN: 201216-A-AP265-324M

"As we go through the vaccine rollup in the coming months, we have to keep up the good public health steps that we've been recommending for months, like washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing face coverings when we can't watch our distance," he said. "This is especially important as we go through the holiday season. The vast majority of us remain vulnerable … to the virus. And we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe this holiday season. Thanks to the success of Operation Warp Speed, we've got such a bright future ahead of us. Let's all get there safely."

Perna thanked OWS' industry partners for their Herculean work in getting out the vaccines the first week.

"These industry partners worked all weekend to make sure that vaccines are properly stored, properly packed, properly labeled, and that they're moved into distribution places so that we can deliver them on a regular basis Monday through Friday, as orders occur," the general said.

OWS officials said 20-million doses of vaccine will be available by the end of the year.

A military officer speaks to reporters.
A military officer speaks to reporters.
Perna Remarks
Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, briefs reporters on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution, Dec. 21, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD Screenshot
VIRIN: 201221-D-XT155-001

"We feel confident we'll be distributing the end part of that vaccine no later than the first week in January for everybody to have access to [the vaccine]," Perna said. 

By the end of next week, some 11 million doses will have been distributed to the American people, he said, adding, "But we have a long way to go. And we want to be better and better every day, every week, every month — to ensure the right vaccine gets to the right place at the right time."

A Moderna trial of the vaccine has also begun in adolescents aged 12 to 18, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, OWS chief advisor said.

Azar added that OWS is about more than vaccine distribution; it is also about COVID-19 therapeutics for those who have the virus.

An Army pharmacy technician takes part in an exercise with the COVID-19 vaccine.
An Army pharmacy technician takes part in an exercise with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Practice Time
Staff Sgt. Courtney Dunn, an Irwin Army Community Hospital pharmacy technician, rehearses the process of inverting a mock thawed vaccine vial gently 10 times before dilution, according to a manufacturer’s COVID-19 vaccine product. Vials are stored in an ultra-low temperature freezer, thawed, diluted and used within six hours of dilution.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Tywanna Sparks, Army
VIRIN: 201217-A-BW389-1002M

"More Americans need to know about the two authorized antibody therapies that OWS supported in development and manufacturing," he said. "These two products help prevent hospitalizations in those patients with the highest risk for severe disease, [and] OWS has allocated more than 400,000 treatment courses to all states and territories with 250,000-plus courses delivered," he added.

"If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk for severe disease based on your age, weight or underlying health conditions, there may be a therapeutic option that could help you stay out of the hospital," Azar urged.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

ows warp speed coronavirus covid19vaccine Health manufacturing Distribution development

Explore

Smiles and joy were spotted on Guam just in time for the holiday season as National Guard groups celebrated at drill weekend holiday events.
On the 106th anniversary of Congress authorizing the Medal of Honor for sailors and Marines, young Marine Corps Cpl. Larry Smedley earned it by giving his life to protect his comrades in Vietnam. 
With vaccines going into arms across the nation, Operation Warp Speed is on the offense against the pandemic that is attacking the United States, the chief operating officer of the effort, said.
Vice President Mike Pence announced that personnel in the Space Force will be called Guardians.
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller signed a memo directing actions to improve racial and ethnic diversity and inclusion in the military.
Leaders with the Defense, State and Treasury Departments held a virtual meeting to announce the release of the "U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability" document.
Naval Medical Center San Diego is coordinating with regional installation leaders to vaccinate volunteering first responders, such as frontline health care workers, emergency management service personnel and security forces.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff will grow by one member when Space Force Gen. John "Jay" Raymond joins the highest-ranking military, deliberative body in the Defense Department on Dec. 20.
The Air Force made a special Christmas delivery to people living on some of the most remote islands in the world, airdropping more than 3,200 pounds of cargo as part of its 69th annual Operation Christmas Drop.
Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond said partnerships play an important role in the Space Force, and he'll work to cultivate those partnerships with allies, including Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, Germany and Japan.