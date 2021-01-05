News   Defense News

Medical Center Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Program Update

Jan. 5, 2021 | BY Elaine Sanchez , Brooke Army Medical Center

Brooke Army Medical Center administered its first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to frontline medical professionals Dec. 17, 2020, as part of the Defense Department's initial vaccine rollout.

A service member gets a vaccine.
A service member gets a vaccine.
Vaccine Shot
Senior Airman Marisol Salgado, medical technician, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Army Capt. Rebecca Parrish, a COVID-19 intensive care unit nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Dec. 17, 2020. Parrish was the first BAMC staff member to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army photo
VIRIN: 201217-A-VR118-1002A

"I'm ready to eradicate this virus," Army Capt. Rebecca Parrish, a COVID-19 intensive care unit nurse, said after she received BAMC's first vaccine.

In the weeks since, BAMC has expanded the program to inpatient and outpatient medical and support personnel from across the organization to ensure the vaccine supply is appropriately and effectively used.

"Our aim is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to patients and other team members, while ensuring our staff remains healthy," Army Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, BAMC commanding general, said. "Their health is critical to our mission of providing safe, quality care to our service members, retirees, family members and civilian emergency patients."

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the DOD's vaccine distribution plan has three phases. The first phase includes healthcare and support personnel, emergency services and public safety workers, as well as other essential workers and deploying personnel. The second phase encompasses high-risk beneficiaries, with the final phase moving to the healthy population. 

With a finite supply of vaccines, BAMC is working to ensure its "healthcare heroes" remain a top priority. BAMC recently implemented a "fast pass" style system in which frontline personnel, such as from the emergency department and ICUs, are moved to the front of the line.

"Our frontline professionals have been working tirelessly to help others since the pandemic started," Bagby said. "We want to do everything we can to expedite their ability to get the vaccine."

Soldiers complete paperwork on a desk.
Soldiers complete paperwork on a desk.
Vaccine Papers
Army Maj. Sharon Douglas, chief of BAMC Public Health Nursing, screens Army Capt. Rebecca Parrish, a COVID-19 intensive care unit nurse, prior to Parrish’s COVID-19 vaccine administration at Brooke Army Medical Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Dec. 17, 2020. Parrish was the first BAMC staff member to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Corey Toye, Army
VIRIN: 201217-A-VR118-1001

As the vaccine supply increases, BAMC will announce the start of the next phase, which opens the program to high-risk beneficiaries, such as patients ages 65 and older, pregnant women and patients over the age of 16 with a pre-existing condition.

Once notification is made and this phase is underway, information will be posted online and on social media that will detail how high-risk beneficiaries can inquire about their eligibility to receive a vaccine and the process for administration.

"While our current focus is on the hospital staff to ensure we are able to protect our patients, we are absolutely keeping our valued military beneficiaries in mind as we move forward," Bagby said. "We will provide frequent updates to ensure we are keeping everyone informed about this important program."

The CDC recommends a combination of getting vaccinated and following safety recommendations — face coverings, handwashing and physical distancing — to achieve the best protection from COVID-19 and to help lower the public health risks associated with the pandemic.

BAMC leaders encourage those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine to discuss their concerns with medical experts or find out more information on the CDC and other government websites. 

An airman administers a vaccine to another airman.
An airman administers a vaccine to another airman.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Elbo, 509th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of immunizations, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Dec. 30, 2020. The Whiteman AFB COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to installation personnel.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls
VIRIN: 201230-F-LX214-1028M

"We have a vaccine that represents an incredibly effective and safe solution that exceeds all of our initial expectations, performing well in all ages, all demographic groups tested, and with 95% efficacy," Air Force Col. Heather Yun, BAMC's deputy commander for medical services and an infectious disease physician, said. "It is my hope that we will look back at this time as a return to normalcy as we safely and efficiently roll out the vaccine program at BAMC and other sites across the nation."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus ows warp speed Distribution covid19vaccine

Explore

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob "LB" Linsenbigler, a public health technician assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, has been on the front lines since the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. 
Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Katoski, superintendent of medical readiness at the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, has been conducting research on COVID-19 in an effort to help combat the pandemic.
Army Staff Sgt. Isadore Jachman was one of three Jewish men to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during World War II. 
The Navy and the Connecticut Air National Guard will honor Connecticut native son Dan Crowley for his service in the Philippines during World War II.
Researchers have identified pint-sized antibodies that could protect against COVID-19, and at least one of these nanobodies is produced by a llama named Cormac.
Operation Warp Speed has been moving quickly to get doses from Pfizer and Moderna out to everyone who needs them, the chief operating officer of the effort said.
The 48th Fighter Wing received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England on Dec. 27, 2020. 
Since March, the airmen of the 721st Aerial Port Squadron worked tirelessly at the Ramstein Passenger Terminal to make sure the mission continues, and their patrons and employees were kept safe from exposure to COVID-19.
As sports legends go, there is a case to be made that Joe Torre is the personification of greatness. Although baseball defines him in the eyes of sports fans, Torre also served in the military.
The new COVID-19 Remote Monitoring Program equips patients who need additional support with a home health care kit and 24/7 oversight from registered nurses.