News   Defense News

States Can Accelerate Vaccinations by Broadening Recipient Pool

Jan. 6, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

Uptake of newly-available COVID-19 vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna has not been as fast in some places as expected. State governors have been encouraged to expedite uptake, if needed, by expanding eligibility for those vaccines to ensure that no vaccine goes wasted.

35:21

"States can ... accelerate vaccine administration by moving on to providing vaccinations to broader populations right now," Alex M. Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, said during an Operation Warp Speed briefing today. "There is no reason that states need to complete, say, vaccinating all health care providers before opening up vaccinations to older Americans or other especially vulnerable populations."

Azar said how vaccines are delivered to Americans is entirely up to the states — not the federal government. Bearing that in mind, he said, it's more important now to get the vaccine into arms quickly, to save lives, than it is to keep it locked up until Americans in the right candidate pools step up to get their shot.

While the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices have made recommendations about who should get the vaccines first — healthcare workers are high on that list — Azar reiterated that they are just recommendations.

"They should never stand in the way of getting shots in arms, instead of keeping vaccines in the freezer, or even, heaven forbid, wasting a dose of vaccine in a vial," Azar said. "It's more important to vaccinate. I have encouraged our governors, and I will continue to do so, that if they are using all of the vaccine, that is ... allocated, ordered, distributed, shipped — and they're getting it into healthcare provider's arms, every bit of it, that's great. But if for some reason their distribution is struggling, and they're having vaccines sit in freezers, then by all means you ought to be opening up to people ... 65 and over. You ought to be making sure that the nursing home patients are getting vaccinated."

A hospital worker uses a syringe to draw fluid from a small bottle.
A hospital worker uses a syringe to draw fluid from a small bottle.
Administering Vaccine
Navy Seaman Milan Torres, a hospitalman, and Army Spc. Angel Laureano prepare a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201214-D-BN624-0345
A sailor’s gloved hand extracting liquid from a vial.
A sailor’s gloved hand extracting liquid from a vial.
Vaccine Prep
Navy Seaman Milan Torres prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201214-D-BN624-0823C

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said right now, OWS is focused on ensuring that states have the vaccine they need when they need it.

"Nearly 20 million doses of vaccine [have been] already delivered," Perna said. "We have delivered that to over 13,000 different locations throughout the United States ... simultaneously, fair and equitable distribution of vaccines so that everybody has the opportunity to distribute simultaneously to the American people. I would tell you that it's going very well and our goal is to maintain the steady drumbeat so that the states have a cadence of allocation, planning and then the appropriate distribution to the right places, as designated."

Another way to speed up vaccine delivery, Azar said, will be with the early launch of the federal "Pharmacy Partnership" program, which will eventually cover more than 40,000 pharmacy locations within 19 pharmacy chains and associations across the U.S.

"This partnership allows states to allocate vaccines directly to these partners and these partners can then administer vaccines to particular groups, like those over a certain age or in certain occupations, and eventually to the general public," Azar said. "To help give states as many options as possible for vaccine administration, we're launching the program this week and states can choose particular partners to send vaccines to now."

A man holds a small bottle in his gloved hands.
A man holds a small bottle in his gloved hands.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201214-D-BN624-0322
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sit in vials on a table.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sit in vials on a table.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201214-D-BN624-0403

Those partners can then provide easier access to vaccines in settings that might be more convenient and efficient to Americans, Azar said.

OWS is a partnership between the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. Specific DHS components involved include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

ows warp speed covid19vaccine coronavirus Distribution

Explore

Once the reality of the assault on the U.S. Capitol became apparent, National Guard troops responded appropriately and with alacrity, DOD officials said.
The Defense Information Systems Agency has been working on an initiative that is proving to be a game-changing solution in its ability to protect department networks against web browser-based threats, its director said.
Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducted its first inoculations of first responders and health care workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The College of Information and Cyberspace at National Defense University hosted their 7th annual Cyber Beacon Conference to gather today's top thought leaders and experts on strategic cyberspace issues for discussion and learning.
Army veteran Dan Crowley, who served in the Pacific theater in World War II, was recently recognized for his courage with a Prisoner of War medal, an Army Combat Infantryman Badge and a promotion.
First responders and select medical personnel received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein Air Base's Southside Fitness Center Annex, Germany.  
The Defense Department has taken historic action to advance the application of 5G communications for America's warfighters. 
As the U.S. Space Force moves into its second year, the new service will focus on developing its culture, training its personnel and creating the right balance between the enlisted and officer ranks.
Famous football coach Lou Holtz had a stellar career in college and NFL football, using the leadership and self-discipline he learned in the Army.
Brooke Army Medical Center administered its first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to frontline medical professionals as part of the Defense Department's initial vaccine rollout.