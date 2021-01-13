News   Defense News

Trusted Capital Marketplace Reduces Vulnerability to Adversarial Capital

Jan. 13, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The Defense Department stood up the Trusted Capital Marketplace in December, and already both capability and capital providers are signing up to participate, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said today.

29:52

In order to ensure adversary nations are not investing in U.S. defense and technology companies — and undermining national security in the process — the department created the Trusted Capital Marketplace.

"Trusted capital works by providing opportunities for trusted financial institutions and qualifying companies to explore mutually beneficial partnerships in support of national security goals," Ellen M. Lord said during a briefing at the Pentagon.

The marketplace is an online forum where technology and defense industry companies, both large and small, can be paired with investors who are interested in contributing to the national defense. Participation in the marketplace requires businesses within the defense and technology industry and capital providers to be vetted in advance.

Sparks fly off of metalwork. A worker wears a protective hood.
Sparks fly off of metalwork. A worker wears a protective hood.
Factory Sparks
Workers at Force Protection Industries make Cougar H 4x4 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles in Ladson, S.C., Jan. 18, 2008.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Cherie A. Thurlby, DOD
VIRIN: 080122-O-ZZ999-004C

"Each will undergo a rigorous due diligence process before they are accepted into the marketplace to ensure foreign ownership control and influence is nonexistent," Lord said. "Specifically, trusted finance partners will be able to apply via the trusted capital landing page and technology innovation providers will be required to receive a recommendation once going through our security screening processes."

Both small and mid sized companies in the defense industrial base are vulnerable to adversarial capital, Lord said. The Trusted Capital Marketplace is designed to fix that.

In a large, brightly-lit facility with blue- and yellow-colored scaffolding, military aircraft are lined up in varying states of assembly.
In a large, brightly-lit facility with blue- and yellow-colored scaffolding, military aircraft are lined up in varying states of assembly.
F-35 Production
Lockheed Martin employees work on the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter production line in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 24, 2012.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Defense Contract Management Agency
VIRIN: 121224-D-AB123-001C

"We need to make sure companies can stay in business without losing their intellectual property — the foundation of so many critical technologies," she said. "Economic security can be undermined by acquisition of companies in the defense and dual-use sectors by entities that are U.S.-based, but are actually owned or controlled by adversarial foreign entities."

Citing an example of concern, Lord said that from January to April of 2020, China announced 57 outbound mergers and acquisitions worth $9.9 billion and an additional 45 outbound investments worth $4.5 billion in both the United States and other allied nations.

Lord said the Trusted Capital Marketplace, part of the department's Trusted Capital Program, is a way for businesses in the defense sector to ensure that when they accept investment, they will always know where that money is coming from.

A worker wears a welder’s hood flipped up on her head. She manipulates a roll of wire. A large vehicle sits to her left.
A worker wears a welder’s hood flipped up on her head. She manipulates a roll of wire. A large vehicle sits to her left.
Force Protection
A worker at Force Protection Industries makes a Cougar H 4 X 4 MRAP vehicle at the factory in Ladson, S.C., Jan. 18, 2008.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Cherie A. Thurlby
VIRIN: 080122-O-ZZ999-003M

"The defense industrial base ... really represents the nexus of economic and national security in the U.S. In addition to supporting and encouraging small businesses, our responsibilities in A&S include establishing policies to maximize United States competitive advantage, and ensuring robust, secure, and resilient national industrial base capabilities," Lord said. "The Trusted Capital Program provides a more lethal force by creating new partnerships in order to reform the way the government will provide opportunity for innovation."

Lord said the Trusted Capital Marketplace is just one tool the department uses to address economic and national security concerns related to adversary capital. The A&S mergers and acquisitions team and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, also play a role.

technology

Explore

A Ghost Fleet Overlord unmanned surface vessel, part of a partnership between the Defense Department's Strategic Capabilities Office and the Navy, recently traveled a distance of more than 4,700 nautical miles, almost entirely autonomously.
In an unprecedented message, the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told service members that the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was an attack on the Constitutional process of the nation.
The Department of Defense Expeditionary Civilian program allows civilians to apply capability, experience and knowledge as a crucial part of helping DOD accomplish its mission abroad.
COVID-19 symptoms such as headaches and brain fog that linger following recovery may be caused by damage to the brain's small blood vessels according to a study by the Uniformed Services University and the National Institutes of Health.
There's been significant progress in getting the COVID-19 vaccines out to the states, Operation Warp Speed's chief operating officer said.
Daniel Eugene "Rudy" Ruettiger became a famous college football athlete, but he got his big start by joining the Navy in 1968 and serving two years at sea as a yeoman.
While serving as a hospital corpsman in Korea, Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class John E. Kilmer gave his life to save his comrades. He was only 21, but his effort and courage were unquestioned. 
Marine Corps Sgt. John James used his military training to save the life of a Japanese woman after she was bitten by a snake — earning the Navy Achievement Medal and doing his part to strengthen the U.S.-Japanese alliance.
A little known Defense Department office is working to ensure the fair treatment of workers by employees and contractors in countries all over the world.
With the coronavirus vaccine heading to U.S. Army Garrison Italy, Army medical professionals are preparing to receive, store and then administer it to health care personnel and first responders.