Miller Establishes Task Force to Aid Gold Star Families

Jan. 14, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller virtually sat down with Gold Star families recently to discuss how the Defense Department can better support them.

Miller signed a memo in December 2020, designed to implement programs recognizing the sacrifices of these families and preserve the legacies of those killed. 

A man sits at desk and speaks into a microphone. A plaque saying "The Pentagon" and two flags are behind him.
A man sits at desk and speaks into a microphone. A plaque saying “The Pentagon” and two flags are behind him.
Miller Meeting
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller speaks with Gold Star families during a virtual meeting at the Pentagon.
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210104-D-BN624-0006

"I was tremendously honored and humbled to sit with and listen to our Gold Star Family members," Miller said in a written statement. "They've taken personal tragedies and turned them into powerful stories of hope and healing for others."

Miller established the DOD Casualty Assistance Task Force to address concerns of Gold Star families and suggestions from them. Miller and his team coordinated closely with the office of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness on the task force. 

"Taking care of our Gold Star Families is one of my top priorities; and I am focused on outcomes and actions to ensure that we are doing our utmost to support them," the acting secretary said.

A man seated at a table with microphone, speaks on a video screen.
A man seated at a table with microphone, speaks on a video screen.
Pentagon Meeting
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller speaks via video conference to Gold Star Families at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C, Jan. 5, 2021.
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210105-D-BN624-0025

Miller praised efforts within DOD to assist Gold Star families. 

The families come from diverse backgrounds and situations and include moms, dads, husbands, wives who had a son/daughter/wife/husband killed in action, killed in training or by suicide.

