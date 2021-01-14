News   Defense News

Largest Multi-Site Distribution Complex in DOD Delivers for Operation Warp Speed

Jan. 14, 2021 | BY Dawn Bonsell , Defense Logistics Agency

As part of Operation Warp Speed's mission to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution began shipping Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Defense Department employees outside the continental U.S., the deployed U.S. Navy Fleet and a limited number of locations within the continental U.S., Dec. 22.

Two male servicemembers remove medical supplies from a cooler.
Two male servicemembers remove medical supplies from a cooler.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital staff receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The hospital is one of three U.S. Department of Defense medical treatment facilities in the Republic of Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the initial worldwide distribution of the vaccine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Erin Conway
VIRIN: 201228-A-BD530-0491
A female servicemember removes vaccines from a cooler.
A female servicemember removes vaccines from a cooler.
Unloading Vaccines
Air Force Senior Airman Shaneshia Lindsey, a 51st Medical Support Squadron medical materiel technician, unpacks COVID-19 vaccines at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2020. Patients will be administered two doses, separated by 28 days, in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and manufacturer medical guidelines.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier
VIRIN: 201228-F-WQ860-1046M


"I couldn't be prouder of the DLA Distribution team. They're working tirelessly to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible while maintaining the -20 degrees Celsius temperature required to sustain the vaccine's validity," DLA Distribution Commander Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow said. 

As the Defense Department's storage and distribution provider, DLA Distribution has six U.S.-based and four overseas distribution centers capable of handling the temperature-sensitive cargo. While DLA Distribution has delivered the seasonal flu vaccine to the military for 20 years, the COVID-19 vaccine mission requires additional measures to sustain the proper temperature. Refrigerated trucks, dry-ice, gel packs, specialized cold-chain management training for employees and specialized cold gear including insulated suits, gloves, face masks and boots are provided for employees to wear while working with the shipments inside the temperature-controlled storage containers.

A woman wearing personal protective equipment opens a cooler.
A woman wearing personal protective equipment opens a cooler.
Transport Prep
Staff Sgt. Maryan Spencer, an 8th Medical Group war reserve materiel supervisor, prepares to transport vaccinations to secured refrigerators at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2020. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at 8th MDG facilities and were distributed within a two-day period.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner
VIRIN: 201228-F-RX291-031
A man packs boxes with medical supplies.
A man packs boxes with medical supplies.
Supply Tech
Brandon Gerber, a supply technician with the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, Susquehanna, Pa., packs ancillary kits for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec.22, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency
VIRIN: 201222-D-LU733-0028M


Initial Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and ancillary kit shipments containing gloves, needles, syringes, alcohol wipes, sharps containers, bandaids, gauze and tape have successfully arrived at three U.S. Forces Korea locations, Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan, Naval Base Health Clinic Bahrain, three DOD locations in Germany, two in Belgium and several locations within the continental U.S. Medical staff and other key personnel are now being inoculated during the initial distribution. Patients will be administered two identical doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, separated by 28 days, in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and manufacturer medical guidelines.

