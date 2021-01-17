News   Defense News

Pence Lists Administration's Accomplishments, Thanks Service Members

Jan. 17, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

In what amounted to a valedictory speech, Vice President Mike Pence touted the Trump administration's defense achievements and thanked sailors at Lemoore Naval Air Station, California, for their service.

A U.S. flag waves in the breeze as a man stands behind a podium to speak; a jet is parked behind him.
A U.S. flag waves in the breeze as a man stands behind a podium to speak; a jet is parked behind him.
Pence Remarks
Vice President Mike Pence delivers a valedictory speech to service members at Lemoore Naval Air Station, Calif., Jan. 16, 2021. Pence touted the Trump administration's defense achievements and thanked sailors for their service just days before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD photo
VIRIN: 210116-O-ZZ999-004

Pence urged the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to keep a watchful eye on China to ensure a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"Today, the People's Republic of China is determined to expand Beijing's influence across the region through military provocations and debt diplomacy," Pence said during a speech on the air station's flight line. "And so I urge the incoming administration to stay the course, do what we've done, stand up to Chinese aggression, and trade abuses, stand strong for a free and open Indo-Pacific and put America and our freedom loving allies first."

Pence spoke about how the administration helped the military recover from the damage caused by sequestration and budget shortfall. He emphasized budget increases that provided pay raises for personnel, new military capabilities, improved maintenance and spare parts and the uptick in readiness.

Service members stand beside their chairs on an airfield as a man standing on a stage in front of them speaks into a microphone.
Service members stand beside their chairs on an airfield as a man standing on a stage in front of them speaks into a microphone.
Pence Speech
Service members at Lemoore Naval Air Station, Calif., stand to listen as Vice President Mike Pence delivers a valedictory speech, Jan. 16, 2021. Pence thanked the men and women for their service during a trip four days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD photo
VIRIN: 210116-O-ZZ999-003

"History teaches that weakness arouses evil," Pence said. "And our history has proven that a strong America deters. Our administration has always understood that if you want peace, prepare for war. With that renewed American strength, we've defended this nation and America's vital national interests around the world. I'm proud to say with just a few days left in this administration, that this is the first administration in decades, not to get America into a new war."

Pence touted efforts in the Middle East, including the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights — captured from Syria in the 1967 war. He also spoke of the four Arab nations — Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco — that recognized Israel.

The vice president also pointed to the success of the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. In 2017, the terror group controlled an area in Iraq and Syria the size of Pennsylvania. U.S. forces working with Iraqi and Syrian allies devastated the group taking back all the territory lost. "I'm proud to report now [that] more than a year ago, we crushed their caliphate, captured the last inch of territory under the black flag of ISIS and took down their leader without one American casualty," he said.

A man wearing a light jacket stands under a sunny sky and waves to an audience assembled on an airfield; a number of planes are in the background.
A man wearing a light jacket stands under a sunny sky and waves to an audience assembled on an airfield; a number of planes are in the background.
Pence Wave
Vice President Mike Pence waves to service members at Lemoore Naval Air Station, Calif., Jan. 16, 2021. Pence touted the Trump administration's defense achievements and thanked sailors for their service during a farewell speech before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD photo
VIRIN: 210116-O-ZZ999-002

"As my time in office draws to a close, allow me to thank you for the privilege of serving as your vice president these past four years," he said. "It's been the greatest honor of my life. And it's been a special privilege to serve men and women like all of you, the members of the armed forces of the United States. 

"I truly believe as long as we have men and women like you with the courage and the selflessness to step forward and serve, as long as we have heroes willing to put your lives on the line, as long as we have patriots willing to defend our nation, I know our country will be safe. Our freedom will be secure. And the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come."

Pence will travel to Fort Drum, New York, today before returning to Washington for the inauguration.

Air Force pence Vice President Navy

Explore

In a sign of the changing political environment in the Middle East, the U.S. military will move Israel from the U.S. European Command's area of responsibility to that of the U.S. Central Command.
While the defense industrial base is healthy, there are single points of failure and dependencies on overseas suppliers that must be addressed, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.
Troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan have dropped, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller announced today.
Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, said the DOD and Southcom are expanding partnerships in our hemisphere and globally.
A DC-8 cargo aircraft from Samaritan's Purse landed at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards Air Force Base carrying supplies for the construction of an emergency field hospital at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California.
Defense Logistics Agency Distribution began shipping Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Defense Department employees outside the continental U.S. as part of the Operation Warp Speed mission.
In wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol, DOD officials reemphasized the department has zero tolerance for service members or employees engaged in extremism, white supremacy or who belong to organizations that look to overturn the U.S Constitution.
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller virtually sat down with Gold Star families to discuss how the Defense Department can better support them.
The U.S. Space Force relies on partnerships with the commercial sector, the joint force, combatant commands, and traditional international partners to help deliver its space capabilities.
A stable, organizational approach allows the trace team at the U.S. Army Garrison in Wiesbaden, Germany, to continue responding to the changing demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. 