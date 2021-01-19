News   Know Your Military

Military Tax Services Available Through Military OneSource

Jan. 19, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

Filing taxes can be a daunting task every year, but the Defense Department has helpful resources for active-duty service members and their families, and it's all free through Military OneSource beginning today.

A graphic shows a man holding his head as he looks up at a large sign saying tax time.
A graphic shows a man holding his head as he looks up at a large sign saying tax time.
Tax Time
Tax Time
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Courtesy graphic
VIRIN: 160113-O-DZ999-155

Tax services for the military — also known as MilTax — is DOD's approved tax-filing and tax-support service — including tax preparation and e-filing software and personalized support to deal with issues such as deployments, combat and training pay, housing and rentals, multistate filings, and living overseas.

"They can connect with a [tax] consultant during the tax season, and even past [it], through October, but in addition to having that live support walking through the filing process and asking questions that are specific to the military around taxes, they're able to access the MilTax software," said Kelly Smith, program analyst with the DOD's Military Community and Family Policy. MilTax consultants are available virtually.

An advantage to the MilTax software, Smith noted, is it's designed and tailored for the military community. 

E-filing allows service members to file their federal returns along with up to three state returns at no cost.

That's huge in the military community, because our families are [going through permanent changes of station] and moving multiple times," she noted.

Overall, the MilTax services are designed to be stress-free, Smith said.

A service member prepares his tax return.
A service member prepares his tax return.
Tax Time
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jorge Cuji, left, prepares a tax return at the tax center on the Henderson Hall portion of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., March 5, 2013. This year, eight tax preparers filed more than 2,000 tax returns for a total of $2.2 million in refunds since the beginning of the year. According to Fran Rojo, the tax center supervisor, the free service also saved service members and military families $280,000 in tax preparation fees.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Rachel Larue
VIRIN: 130305-A-DQ287-588A

"[People] can rest assured that they are working with tax professionals who know and are familiar with military tax situations," she said, adding that many MilTax consultants return to offer their services every year in high numbers, which provides continuity and knowledge of the armed forces' needs. 

At this point, this year's tax deadline for filing 2020 taxes is April 15, although last year it was extended to July 15 because of COVID-19. If there is an extension this year, Smith said MilTax is prepared for it.

"Our staff and our consultants are positioned to fill in the gaps where there may be additional need for that support online and over the phone," she said.

MilTax availability runs until mid-October for service members who need extensions.

"That's simply because we know that the tax season usually ends in April, but for our military community, sometimes people are overseas or they are in a combat zone, and, so, they're able to file those extensions, and [we are] there to help them file their taxes at a later time," Smith said.

A man receives help with tax preparation.
A man receives help with tax preparation.
Tax Assistance
Army Spc. John Cribb, a supply specialist at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, receives free tax preparation at the N.C. Guard’s JFHQ tax center in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 27, 2014. Cribb is one of many service members who will receive free tax preparation this year, along with legal counsel on questions about the return. The returns are prepared by NCNG professionals, trained by the IRS, and are certified to meet the needs of their military clients who may feel uncomfortable doing their own taxes, while also alleviating the hefty cost.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 140127-Z-ZK506-002

Smith said she is not tracking any significant changes in tax law for the 2020 filing year that would affect service members and their families. 

"But the 2020 Social Security tax deferral is a big thing at this time," she noted. "We are referring and connecting filers with [the Defense Finance Accounting Service] and with the IRS regarding questions and concerns they have outside of the tax deferral." 

Also, MilTax can guide its military filers who have questions surrounding the economic stimulus package from 2020.

"I want to ensure that our service members and families know they can turn to Military OneSource and the tax service as a trusted source, and [MilTax services] understand taxes as it relates to the military community," Smith said.

Call Military One Source at 800-342-9647, or visit: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/all-the-ways/.

Related News Release: DOD’s Military OneSource MilTax Offers Free Tax Services to Service Members, Families
Military Families

Explore

As a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, Edward C. Meyer led the lacrosse team to the national championships in 1951. He rose to become Army chief of staff from 1979 to 1983.
To support the military community, the Defense Department recently launched My MilLife Guide, a new program that sends text messages designed to help the military community boost overall wellness while navigating stresses related to COVID-19.
Vice President Mike Pence thanked the troopers of the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York, for their service, saying their mission in Afghanistan has been vital to the security of the American people.
Marine Corps Private 1st Class Robert Jenkins was only 20 years old when he was killed saving the life of a fellow Marine during the Vietnam War. For his valor, courage and selflessness that day, Jenkins earned the Medal of Honor. 
In what amounted to a valedictory speech, Vice President Mike Pence touted the Trump administration's defense achievements and thanked sailors at Lemoore Naval Air Station, California, for their service.
In a sign of the changing political environment in the Middle East, the U.S. military will move Israel from the U.S. European Command's area of responsibility to that of the U.S. Central Command.
While the defense industrial base is healthy, there are single points of failure and dependencies on overseas suppliers that must be addressed, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.
Troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan have dropped, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller announced today.
Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, said the DOD and Southcom are expanding partnerships in our hemisphere and globally.
A DC-8 cargo aircraft from Samaritan's Purse landed at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards Air Force Base carrying supplies for the construction of an emergency field hospital at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California.