News   Defense News

12 Guardsmen Relieved of Duty for Inauguration, Officials Say

Jan. 19, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

With 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington to protect the U.S. Capitol and tomorrow's presidential inauguration of the U.S. 46th president, law enforcement officials have identified and removed 12 people in the Guard's ranks because of security precautions, officials told Pentagon reporters today.

28:28

Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan R. Hoffman, National Guard Chief Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson and Washington Headquarters Services Director Thomas M. Muir, who leads the Defense Department's presidential transition team, conducted the briefing on inaugural security efforts and plans for the transition.

Two of the 12 Guardsmen were found to have made "inappropriate comments or texts," Hokanson said, without giving further details on any of those who were pulled from duty.

A man speaks into a microphone.
A man speaks into a microphone.
Daniel Hokanson
The chief of the National Guard Bureau, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, briefs the media at the Pentagon, Jan. 19, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210119-D-BN624-0553

"[Extremism] is not tolerated in any branch of the United States military," Hokanson said. "If there are reported issues, our leaders will address them immediately, in accordance with established department policies, and include ordered coordination with law enforcement."

If there's any identification or anything whatsoever that needs to be looked into, out of an abundance of caution, [the Guard] automatically pulls those personnel off the line and makes sure they're not part of the mission set, the general said.

"And if there are any indications [of questionable behavior], we immediately address it through the chain of command or law enforcement [or] the appropriate level of agency," he added. "But I'm not concerned [about] a large part of our organization. If you look at 25,000, we've had 12 identified … But we want to make sure, out of an abundance of caution, that we do the right thing until that gets cleared up."

"I don't want to get into the actual vetting and what partner organizations have found, but much of the information is — as the general mentioned — unrelated to the events taking place at the Capitol," Hoffman said. "These are vetting efforts that identify any questionable behavior in the past or any potential link to questionable behavior, not just related to extremism.

A man speaks into a microphone.
A man speaks into a microphone.
Jonathan R. Hoffman
Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan R. Hoffman briefs the media, the Pentagon, Jan. 19, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210119-D-BN624-0644

"But … we're not asking questions. Right now, we're not asking questions of people who are flagged. We're, out of an abundance of caution, taking action and immediately removing them from the line of duty at the Capitol and the events taking place," the Pentagon spokesman said. "Then we will address them, whether it's through law enforcement, if necessary, or through their chain of command."

The matter at hand, he added, is that vetting processes are in place. "People have made it clear that if you see something, you should raise [attention to] it. 

"We are taking steps to ensure there are no concerns," Hoffman continued. The American people should have confidence in the National Guard. They should have confidence in the law enforcement teams that are planning for this inauguration, ensuring that President-elect [Joseph] Biden has a safe and secure inauguration tomorrow."

A man speaks into a microphone.
A man speaks into a microphone.
Thomas M. Muir
Washington Headquarters Services Director Thomas M. Muir briefs the media at the Pentagon, Jan. 19, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210119-D-BN624-0511

The National Guardsmen and women in the District of Columbia are from all 50 states and D.C. Upon completion of the inauguration, the Guard will continue to support federal law enforcement as requested, and service members will return home as soon as conditions permit, Hokanson said.

Muir announced the Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist will assume the position of acting defense secretary at noon tomorrow as existing acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller steps down.

Inauguration 2021 national guard

Explore

While the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed much of the military-influenced pomp and circumstance that typically surrounds a presidential inauguration, service members will still play an important role during the event, said the commander of Joint Task Force — National Capital Region.
Filing taxes can be a daunting task every year, but the Defense Department has helpful resources for active-duty service members and their families, and it’s all free through Military OneSource beginning today.
As a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, Edward C. Meyer led the lacrosse team to the national championships in 1951. He rose to become Army chief of staff from 1979 to 1983.
To support the military community, the Defense Department recently launched My MilLife Guide, a new program that sends text messages designed to help the military community boost overall wellness while navigating stresses related to COVID-19.
Vice President Mike Pence thanked the troopers of the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York, for their service, saying their mission in Afghanistan has been vital to the security of the American people.
Marine Corps Pfc. Robert Jenkins was only 20 years old when he was killed saving the life of a fellow Marine during the Vietnam War. For his valor, courage and selflessness that day, Jenkins earned the Medal of Honor. 
In what amounted to a valedictory speech, Vice President Mike Pence touted the Trump administration's defense achievements and thanked sailors at Lemoore Naval Air Station, California, for their service.
In a sign of the changing political environment in the Middle East, the U.S. military will move Israel from the U.S. European Command's area of responsibility to that of the U.S. Central Command.
While the defense industrial base is healthy, there are single points of failure and dependencies on overseas suppliers that must be addressed, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.
Troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan have dropped, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller announced today.