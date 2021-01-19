News   Defense News

Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, Service Members Play Important Role in Inauguration

Jan. 19, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

While the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed much of the military-influenced pomp and circumstance that typically surrounds a presidential inauguration, service members will still play an important role during the event, said the commander of Joint Task Force — National Capital Region, which orchestrates the military's involvement.

Service members march while carrying sabers.
Service members march while carrying sabers.
Ceremony Rehearsal
Ceremonial marchers participate in an 59th presidential inauguration rehearsal for President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities around the inauguration.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. Jacob Holmes
VIRIN: 210118-A-GA562-003

During a teleconference Tuesday afternoon, Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, who also serves as the commander of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, outlined the roles service members will play during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

First, he said, will be to provide security support to civilian law enforcement personnel.

"All security support from the DOD [Defense Department], to the inauguration, to civil law enforcement organizations is being provided by Title 32 forces ... all through the National Guard," Jones said. Title 32 service members are National Guard personnel who are operating in support of state governors. Active duty service members operate under Title 10.

"There are no Title 10 forces that are conducting security operations in support of civilian law enforcement for the inauguration," Jones said.

In an indoor setting, service members stand in formation amid columns.
In an indoor setting, service members stand in formation amid columns.
Inauguration Rehearsal
U.S. service members with the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard position themselves during rehearsal for the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military personnel assigned to the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
VIRIN: 210118-D-YM181-0021C

Active-duty service members from all branches of the service do have a role in the inauguration, however. They will perform traditional ceremonial roles as well as provide consequence management support, Jones said.

"Consequence management is something we do all the time, and we absolutely do for national special security events ... bottom line is that America's military is ... always ready across the components, always ready across the joint force," Jones said.

Consequence management involves U.S. military personnel being ready to provide support to civilian authorities if requested by them to do so and if that request is approved by the secretary of defense.

Jones said there are soldiers and Marines stationed within the National Capital Region ready to provide that support. There are also Navy airborne search and rescue crews and Army and Air Force helicopters, as well.

"Those are the kind of capabilities we have available ... again, if directed to provide Title 10 consequence management support," Jones said.

A service member in a colonial uniform stands behind a flag.
A service member in a colonial uniform stands behind a flag.
Old Guard
Soldiers from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, called the Old Guard, march during the rehearsal for the 59th presidential inaugural in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the U.S. armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support during the inaugural activities.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. Jacob Holmes
VIRIN: 210118-A-GA562-007

The most visible role the U.S. military will play is in providing ceremonial support to the inauguration, Jones said. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, there will be no inaugural parade this year, and so the military's role has been reduced.

For previous inaugurations, Jones said, some 5,500 personnel have been brought into Washington from around the world to participate in the inauguration. This year only about 2,000 personnel will participate — and most of those are from the local area.

"We have tried as much as we can ... to take from local forces," Jones said. "It hasn't been 100%, but it's been pretty darn close because we are, as you can imagine, very conscious of the pandemic, very conscious of the increased risk both to our force but also to the American public by folks having to travel. So, as much as possible, we've tried to resource all the Title 10 regular military requirements from members of the DOD team here in the National Capital Region."

This year, service members will participate in a pass and review for the new president on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. There will also be a new element to the inauguration this year. Biden will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery following the swearing in ceremony, Jones said.

Uniformed service members play musical instruments.
Uniformed service members play musical instruments.
The President's Own
The U.S. Marine Band, called "the President's Own," practices at the rehearsal for the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan 18, 2021. The Marine Band is believed to have made its inaugural debut in 1801 for Thomas Jefferson, who was the first president to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 210118-D-JY614-779

"It's an honor to have our new president honor both our fallen as well as our unknown who are memorialized at Arlington National Cemetery, and it's humbling to be a part of that," Jones said.

Service members will also escort Biden to the White House — which is a tradition more than 230 years old.

"[It's] in keeping with the tradition that goes all the way back to our first inauguration of George Washington in 1789, when the military escorted George Washington from his swearing in to his residence in New York City," Jones said. "Frankly, it's an honor for the joint task force and for the U.S. military to be part of that and to sustain that tradition."

As part of all the U.S. military support to the inauguration, Jones said, military personnel will practice necessary social distancing.

"You will see physical distancing among all the service members, [among] the formations for the presidential escorts you will see us wearing face coverings ... to protect the force, to protect our mission, consistent with the pandemic that all of us continue to be faced with," Jones said.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Inauguration 2021

Explore

Ahead of the presidential inauguration, law enforcement officials have identified and removed 12 people in the Guard's ranks because of security precautions, officials told Pentagon reporters.
Filing taxes can be a daunting task every year, but the Defense Department has helpful resources for active-duty service members and their families, and it’s all free through Military OneSource beginning today.
As a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, Edward C. Meyer led the lacrosse team to the national championships in 1951. He rose to become Army chief of staff from 1979 to 1983.
To support the military community, the Defense Department recently launched My MilLife Guide, a new program that sends text messages designed to help the military community boost overall wellness while navigating stresses related to COVID-19.
Vice President Mike Pence thanked the troopers of the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York, for their service, saying their mission in Afghanistan has been vital to the security of the American people.
Marine Corps Pfc. Robert Jenkins was only 20 years old when he was killed saving the life of a fellow Marine during the Vietnam War. For his valor, courage and selflessness that day, Jenkins earned the Medal of Honor. 
In what amounted to a valedictory speech, Vice President Mike Pence touted the Trump administration's defense achievements and thanked sailors at Lemoore Naval Air Station, California, for their service.
In a sign of the changing political environment in the Middle East, the U.S. military will move Israel from the U.S. European Command's area of responsibility to that of the U.S. Central Command.
While the defense industrial base is healthy, there are single points of failure and dependencies on overseas suppliers that must be addressed, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.
Troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan have dropped, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller announced today.