News   Defense News

DOD Succession Plan Remains in Effect Until Senate Confirms Biden Nominees

Jan. 20, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist has been sworn in as the acting defense secretary and will serve in the position until the Senate confirms the Biden administration's nominee for the position.

The change in administrations will have a cascading effect within the Defense Department. At noon today, the resignations of Trump administration political appointees became effective.

A man walks down a hall carrying a cup as others follow.
A man walks down a hall carrying a cup as others follow.
Norquist Walk
Acting Defense Secretary David L. Norquist walks down the hall from his old office to the office he'll occupy while serving as acting secretary. Norquist will serve in the position until the Biden administration's nominee is confirmed.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210120-D-BN624-0147

Yet, the missions of the department must continue, and officials made plans to place interim leaders in these crucial jobs. "The incoming Biden administration has reviewed these plans and reached out to officials across the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the military department to confirm the succession plan the new administration intends to implement for all presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed positions," Norquist wrote in a memo to senior defense leaders.

These employees will serve in an acting capacity or in a "performing the duties of" capacity until new political appointees arrive.

Usually, the defense secretary is confirmed when a new president takes office. This year, President Biden's nominee for defense secretary, Lloyd J. Austin III, did not get a confirmation hearing until January 19th – too late for the full Senate to confirm him. Austin's case is further complicated by the fact that as a retired general he needs a waiver from both houses of Congress to serve in the position.

A man stands at a podium in front of a microphone with a large flag on a stand to his right; an oval sign on the wall behind him bears an image of a five-sided building and the words "The Pentagon".
A man stands at a podium in front of a microphone with a large flag on a stand to his right; an oval sign on the wall behind him bears an image of a five-sided building and the words "The Pentagon".
Norquist Remarks
Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist records remarks for the virtual AMSUS Conference, Military Health System Plenary, at the Pentagon, Dec. 1, 2020. Norquist will serve as acting defense secretary until President Joe Biden's nominee is confirmed.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marv Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 201201-D-FW736-2001

More than 50 positions will be filled on an interim basis. In addition to Norquist, they include John E. Whitley as Army secretary, Thomas W. Harker as Navy secretary, and John P. Roth as Air Force secretary.

In addition, Amanda J. Dory will perform the duties of undersecretary of defense for policy; Terence G. Emmert will perform the duties of undersecretary for research and engineering; Douglas Glenn will perform the duties of DOD comptroller/chief financial officer; and Virginia S. Penrod will perform the duties of undersecretary of personnel and readiness. 

The duties of the undersecretary for intelligence and security will be performed by David M. Taylor, and Paul S. Koffsky will perform the duties of DOD general counsel.

Some of those who are "performing the duties of" will also hold other positions. For example, Dory will also perform the duties of assistant secretary for strategy, plans and capabilities.

Once a Biden political appointee is approved by the Senate, those serving in these positions will revert to their normal jobs.

Inauguration 2021 acting defense secretary Norquist

Explore

A device patented by Army researchers at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland is being commercialized as a tool in the study of COVID-19.
Alka Patel, head of artificial intelligence ethics policy at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, said that because AI enables autonomy, decision making and system execution at incredibly fast speeds, ethical considerations should play a role in its design and employment.
Navy personnel deployed to the Navajo Nation reservation in New Mexico and Arizona to help treat COVID-19 patients.
Service members from the around the country supported inaugural proceedings as Joe Biden became the nation's 46th president and commander in chief.
Unity of the American people will lead to a path forward as the country starts afresh, said President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated as the country's 46th president along with Vice President Kamala Harris.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped away long-held health care delivery practices and assumptions as virtual health care went from limited use in specific settings to a core capability that is here to stay.
Lloyd J. Austin III, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be defense secretary, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Defense Department resources and strategy must match.
Ahead of the presidential inauguration, law enforcement officials have identified and removed 12 people in the Guard's ranks because of security precautions, officials told Pentagon reporters.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed much of the military-influenced pomp and circumstance that typically surrounds a presidential inauguration, service members will still play an important role during the event, said the commander of Joint Task Force — National Capital Region.
Filing taxes can be a daunting task every year, but the Defense Department has helpful resources for active-duty service members and their families, and it’s all free through Military OneSource beginning today.