News   Defense News

Army Leaders Provide Update of Guard Activities in Washington

Jan. 25, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The National Guard will be a force of last resort. Law enforcement will take the lead and be the force of choice should it be necessary, Acting Army Secretary John E. Whitley, said referring to keeping the peace and allowing for peaceful protests in Washington, D.C.

24:51

Whitley; Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau; and Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, held a Pentagon news briefing today.

"I'd like to thank our National Guard soldiers and airmen for the hard work, swift response and steadfast dedication. They're committed to ensuring that our capital remains secure. I'm incredibly proud of our airmen and soldiers serving in support of local and federal law enforcement activities. This mission shows the breadth, flexibility and resolve of the National Guard and the sacrifice and service that provides to our nation," Whitely said.

A man speaks into a microphone. A sign behind him indicates that he is at the Pentagon.
A man speaks into a microphone. A sign behind him indicates that he is at the Pentagon.
John E. Whitley
Acting Secretary of the Army John E. Whitley briefs the media at the Pentagon, Jan. 25, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201025-D-BN624-003
Man in military uniform speaks into a microphone. A sign indicating that he is at the Pentagon is in the background.
Man in military uniform speaks into a microphone. A sign indicating that he is at the Pentagon is in the background.
Daniel R. Hokanson
Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, briefs the media at the Pentagon, Jan. 25, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201025-D-BN624-001
A man in a military uniform is speaking. A sign behind him indicates that he is at the Pentagon.
A man in a military uniform is speaking. A sign behind him indicates that he is at the Pentagon.
William J. Walker
Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, briefs the media at the Pentagon, Jan. 25, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201025-D-BN624-002

 
The Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with about 7,000 personnel for the coming weeks. That presence will likely draw down to about 5,000 by mid-March, he said.
 
The Guard has received four requests for follow-on assistance from federal and municipal partners. The requests have come from the U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington D.C. All four requests have been approved, he said.
 
National Guard service members will provide a variety of support, including security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to these organizations, Whitely said.
 
"National Guard members will be postured to meet the requirements of the supported civil authorities up to and including protective equipment and arming if necessary," he added.
 
Hokanson said there are currently about 13,000 National Guard troops in the District of Columbia, primarily conducting security missions in support of district and federal partners. 

Guardsmen in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill make their way outside of the perimeter fencing.
Guardsmen in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill make their way outside of the perimeter fencing.
Guard Watch
Airmen and soldiers with the Alaska National Guard assist local authorities with security near the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army National Guard Sgt. Mike Risinger
VIRIN: 210123-Z-JS600-1088
Guardsmen walk down a street at night.
Guardsmen walk down a street at night.
Guard Watch
Airmen and soldiers with the Alaska National Guard assist local authorities with security near the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army National Guard Sgt. Mike Risinger
VIRIN: 210123-Z-JS600-1075
Guardsmen walk down a street at night.
Guardsmen walk down a street at night.
Guard Watch
Airmen and soldiers with the Alaska National Guard assist local authorities with security near the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army National Guard Sgt. Mike Risinger
VIRIN: 210123-Z-JS600-1021

 
The logistics involved in moving 25,000 people from every state and territory to the District in less than two weeks and supporting them is unprecedented, he mentioned. 
 
"It speaks volumes about the support we received from our governors and adjutants general. It also speaks to the investment America has made in the National Guard's ability to respond whenever and wherever we are needed," Hokanson added.
 
Walker thanked the Guard members and their families, law enforcement and the people of the District, the latter for their "cooperation, understanding and patience. We know we inconvenience them, but they understand the reason."

Army national guard

Explore

President Joe Biden signed an executive order overturning the previous administration's ban on the service of transgender individuals in the military.
The Defense Department has played an integral role in the ramped-up effort to produce N95 respirators for health care and frontline workers across the nation.
Army Pfc. Jose F. Valdez volunteered to hold off 200 Germans so his fellow soldiers could escape an onslaught during World War II. That heroism cost him his life, but earned him a posthumous Medal of Honor. 
Threats by Russia and China to deny U.S. access and capability in space make the Space Force critical to national security, said the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III arrived at the Pentagon today and hit the ground running, greeting the senior staff and then immediately heading into meetings on combating coronavirus.
Expectations are high that artificial intelligence will be a game changer for the military — and it is, in fact, one of the Defense Department's top priorities.
A device patented by Army researchers at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland is being commercialized as a tool in the study of COVID-19.
Alka Patel, head of artificial intelligence ethics policy at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, said that because AI enables autonomy, decision making and system execution at incredibly fast speeds, ethical considerations should play a role in its design and employment.
Navy personnel deployed to the Navajo Nation reservation in New Mexico and Arizona to help treat COVID-19 patients.
Service members from the around the country supported inaugural proceedings as Joe Biden became the nation's 46th president and commander in chief.